Camping alert: Out-of-state RV parking fees will go up Jan. 1 in Oregon

Out-of-state campers using RV camping sites at Oregon State Parks will be charged extra starting Jan. 1, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The fee will be 25% more for out-of-state residents staying at all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. On average and including lodging tax, RV sites will cost $30 to $50 for nonresidents, compared to $24 to $40 for Oregonians.

This increase does not apply to reservations placed before Jan. 1. The rate increase also does not apply to any other reservation types, including tent sites, cabins and yurts.

Rate ranges for all sites are found online at www.stateparks.oregon.gov. Reservations can be made online at any time or by calling 800-452-5687 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

