High fire danger around the state has prompted the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to prohibit all campfires and open flames in all state park properties, which became effective Thursday morning.
The ban is in response to Gov. Brown’s declaration of a fire emergency. The campfire and open flame ban includes campgrounds, day-use areas, and all areas of the ocean shore and beaches managed by OPRD.
The fire ban applies to wood, charcoal, and other flame sources that cannot be turned off with a valve. Liquid fuel stoves or cooking devices that can be turned off with a valve are permitted, but cannot be left unattended.
The fire ban is expected to last at least one week, but will be evaluated based on weather, resource conditions and input from Oregon Department of Forestry and other state and local fire officials.
A breakdown of the rules:
Linn County Parks & Campgrounds: Campfires allowed in permanent campfire rings only. Contact: Linn County Parks Department, 541-967-3917.
Oregon Department of Forestry: Campfires allowed in ODF protected land only in an approved site and following an inspection by an ODF staff member; Contact ODF at 541-367-6108 to schedule an inspection.
Oregon State Campgrounds: No campfires or open flames until further notice. Contact: www.oregonstateparks.org.
Albany Fire District: No backyard burning (went into effect June 15). No campfires or open flames in city parks. Contact Albany Parks & Recreation for information about park barbecues, 541-917-7777.
Lebanon Fire District: No backyard burning. Recreational fires burning only seasoned firewood are allowed in a designated fire pit with a water source at hand. Recreational fire pits shall not be closer than 25 feet to a structure. Portable outdoor fireplaces shall not be closer than 15 feet to a structure. There are no mowing restrictions to residential lawns currently in place. Extreme caution should be taken when mowing brown or dead grass as it poses a significant fire hazard. Contact: Lebanon Fire District, 541-451-1901.
City of Lebanon: No campfires or open flames in city parks, including Gills Landing Campground. Contact: Maintenance Operations Department, 541-258-4918.
Industrial Fire Protection Level information can be found at www.oregon.gov/ODF Contact: ODF South Cascade District Office, 541-367-6108.
Visitors planning a trip to a state park can check for up-to-date information about fire restrictions at http://bit.ly/2uLzdwY, or by calling the state parks info line at 800-551-6949.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.