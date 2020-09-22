Campaign spending ramping up as election nears

Fagan, a state senator from the Portland area, will try to win back the only statewide office held by a Republican. She entered the May 19 primary at the last minute — on Feb. 29 — after former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, dropped out.

Fueled by large donations from labor unions, Fagan beat Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne in the May 19 primary.

Fagan has raised just under $1.2 million, but the primary drained her coffers with spending of $962,425 to date. She has just over $241,000 available. Her largest contributors have been unions representing public employees, teachers, and other workers. Planned Parenthood has contributed $25,000.

Sen. Kim Thatcher, of Keizer, easily won the Republican primary. She has raised $345,000 and spent roughly $212,000, according to state campaign finance records. She currently has $153,000 in funds available.

No contribution to Thatcher's campaign has exceeded $10,000. Contributors include forest products companies and a gun rights group.

Fagan has been endorsed by the Working Families Party, while Thatcher is endorsed by the Independent Party.