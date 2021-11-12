Calling all beginning fisher-peeps: Newbie event set for Nov. 24 in Albany

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Mid-Valley Chapter of the Association of Northwest Steelheaders will sponsor a fishing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 in Albany.
The event for those new to fishing will take place at a fishing booth at Timber-Linn Lake on Southeast Price Road. It is open to youth and adults who want to learn to fish but don’t know where to start, and those who have started fishing and need some pointers. Gear will be available for loan, but participants are encouraged to bring their own and be shown how to use it.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, gear is limited to 20 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. A fishing license is required for people ages 12 or older.