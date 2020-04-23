CAG mounts virtual art show

Primmer is working on including all the artists’ statements and images of their works on the CAG Facebook page. She feels this is another way to connect the art with viewers.

But not all the statements are specifically about the artwork.

“I really love the ones that are saying something about what they’re doing in this isolation environment, or their words of inspiration for everybody that is dealing with this,” Primmer said.

Primmer noted there are some benefits to presenting a virtual show on social media.

“You don’t have to dress up and go out,” she said with a laugh.

A typical art exhibit or display usually concludes at the end of the month, so Primmer may follow up with a new virtual show in May or June to feature works by more guild artists. "Hanging Around Town,” a year-round event in which guild members display their artwork for one to two months at different Corvallis-area businesses and venues, may also go online, Primmer said.

The Corvallis Art Guild is hopeful it can still host its annual Clothesline Sale of Art in August at the Benton County Courthouse. The outdoor event has spanned almost 60 years.