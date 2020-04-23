CAG mounts virtual art show

The Corvallis Art Guild has a message for community members who may feel isolated by stay-at-home orders and social distancing.
“Since you can’t come to our art, we’d like to bring our art to you.”
The guild presents “Art Reach: Spanning the Distance,” a virtual art show featuring works by 27 member artists available for viewing on its Facebook page and on YouTube.
The nearly 4-minute video was created by digital media artist Rani Primmer, who is the CAG membership chair, as well as the group's website and social media manager.
Primmer says everyone is struggling on different levels right now. She hopes sharing the guild’s artwork with people can provide a reprieve from their stress.
“I see our main goal as connecting with the community and giving the community something beautiful in their day,” she said.
The guild, which was founded in 1946 and has 114 members from Linn and Benton counties, planned to display its artists’ work in April at Imagine Coffee in Corvallis.
“COVID-19 had other ideas,” Primmer said.
The virtual show was the alternative, but it does come with drawbacks.
“Obviously, you don’t get the impact of having that piece of art right there in front of you,” Primmer said. “But I think it’s still important.”
The artists showcase a range of media, including acrylic, oil, watercolor and silk paintings, chalk pastel, photography, fiber arts and mixed media. Featured subjects are spring, flowers, landscapes, nature and wildlife.
“As a viewer, you can just absorb the realm of possibility of where art can go through the diversity of the artists we have participating,” Primmer said.
Primmer, whose digital painting of a colorful bear titled “She Is Strong” is featured in the show, said the guild offers some works you don’t typically see.
“I like when we cross over into a mixed media kind of thing, because it’s something I personally enjoy,” she said.
Judith Sander’s mixed media collage features two women having “A Conversation About the World Over Tea.” Debi Friedlander and Cindy Lefton also contributed nature and wildlife-inspired mixed media creations to the show.
Primmer referred to new guild artist John Friedlander’s piece, “This Is the Spot,” as an example that stands out.
“He is applying paint and (alcohol) ink onto reclaimed corrugated aluminum,” she said.
A few other newer guild artists display work in the show. Carol Fairbanks’ acrylic painting “Peak Experience at Parker Falls” reveals a calm nature scene. Steve Leishman shares his still life oil painting, a “Bouquet of Tulips.” June Nissinen, who is also a member of Art in the Valley Gallery in Corvallis, shows an acrylic painting of her interpretation of the “Stock Exchange NYSE.”
Primmer is working on including all the artists’ statements and images of their works on the CAG Facebook page. She feels this is another way to connect the art with viewers.
But not all the statements are specifically about the artwork.
“I really love the ones that are saying something about what they’re doing in this isolation environment, or their words of inspiration for everybody that is dealing with this,” Primmer said.
Primmer noted there are some benefits to presenting a virtual show on social media.
“You don’t have to dress up and go out,” she said with a laugh.
A typical art exhibit or display usually concludes at the end of the month, so Primmer may follow up with a new virtual show in May or June to feature works by more guild artists. "Hanging Around Town,” a year-round event in which guild members display their artwork for one to two months at different Corvallis-area businesses and venues, may also go online, Primmer said.
The Corvallis Art Guild is hopeful it can still host its annual Clothesline Sale of Art in August at the Benton County Courthouse. The outdoor event has spanned almost 60 years.
“Ideally, we would rather be there with the community in person, so they can truly experience (the art),” Primmer said. “We can only show so much online at a time.”
A final decision will likely come between the end of May and early June.
“We have not hung it up yet,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.