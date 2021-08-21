C2C Trail grand opening draws crowd to Benton County Fairgrounds

The grand opening of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail on Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds was a celebration of the nearly 50-year effort to connect the Willamette Valley to the Central Oregon Coast. But it was also a celebration of the volunteers who made the massive undertaking possible.
The trail, referred to as C2C for short, was borne out of a dream that sparked clear back in 1974, maybe even earlier depending on who you ask. Groups of organizers from state and federal forestry agencies, private timber owners, and local governments such as Benton County, and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath all were a part of the efforts throughout the years.
Despite numerous periods of fits and starts, the trail is finally open to the public and the grand opening ceremony provided a chance to celebrate the 60-mile trail that allows folks to hike or bike clear to Ona Beach State Park south of Newport.
Boy Scouts from troops 1 and 2 were on-hand helping to pass out free raffle tickets, walking sticks branded with the C2C logo, and get some volunteer hours under their belts. Plus, as outdoorsmen themselves, they were pretty excited about the new trail.
“I think it’s going to be really fun going through those mountain passes and things,” said Noah Evans, 12, of Troop 2. “It’s awesome to have such a long trail close to my house.”
The scouts also presented the flags for the ceremony, which included remarks from Gary Chapman, the president of the C2C Trail Partnership and one of the key players in its development.
“To every donor, volunteer, planner and dreamer, thank you,” Chapman, 84, said. “Without you, the dream dies.”
He and others with the C2C organization point to more than 50,000 hours of labor and trail construction in order to connect a patchwork of different roads and trails together, creating the route that runs through the heart of the Siuslaw National Forest and the Coast Range. In addition to the manpower, it took many years of meetings and phone calls to secure the land use agreements that connect federal, state, county and private lands.
To give you just one example of how long this effort has been going on: Ernie Drapela, who chaired the Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council for 35 years and was appointed by Governor Tom McCall in 1972, was in attendance. He’s 85 now and the last living member of the council from those days. He watched eagerly as the efforts to open the trail continued into present day.
“I came to Corvallis for the initial meetings,” he recalled. “I was the Eugene Parks Director at the time. I was inspired. They stuck with it and didn’t give up … I’m very impressed. What a tribute.”
“Patience is a big part of doing stuff like this,” he added. “But the payoff is really worth it.”
In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony, there were also cakes served — three of them, one which represented Corvallis, a second depicting Marys Peak, and a third that represented the end point at Ona Beach State Park.
The festivities were mostly ceremonial, since recreationists have already logged more than 600 hours of use on the trail this spring and summer. But the occasion was well-attended, with around 100 people from the Benton County community attending.
To give another clue as to the community enthusiasm: a sign-up sheet to be a trail volunteer, someone who helps clean and maintain stretches of the C2C, filled up incredibly quickly on Saturday afternoon.
While they couldn’t be there in person, the event featured remarks from Rep. Peter DeFazio and U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
The celebration also allowed people to pay tribute to folks such as Chapman, without whom the effort may not have recovered from its numerous stalls over the years.
He was presented with the first-ever Jack Remington Award, named after the longtime Oregon State trails coordinator who didn’t live to see the effort come to fruition. Chapman received the award as a surprise and, of course, got to help man the shears that cut through the bright orange ribbon and signaled the trail’s official opening.
Wrapping up a singing performance of a self-written song that borrows the tune of “Sweet Betsy from Pike,” Al LePage, executive director of the National Coast Trail Association, gave some parting words.
“In the friendliest way possible, I’d like to invite you all to go take a hike… or a bike!” he said.
