Mark Siegner loves historic homes and quirky architectural styles. But as a builder with 30 years' experience, he feels he's developed a sense of what's worth saving and what isn't.
And to him, the three historic homes at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Calapooia Street in Albany are simply no longer worth the cost it would take for restoration.
Siegner and his wife, Tina, have submitted an application to Albany's Landmarks Advisory Commission asking to demolish the three structures so he can rebuild residences on the land. The commission will take up the question at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at Albany City Hall.
"We're just hoping the city will be reasonable and the Landmarks Commission will find common ground," Siegner said.
The homes at 331 Calapooia St. SW, 533 Fourth Ave. SW and 525 Fourth Ave. SW are all two-story residences built between 1890 and 1910. They share a single tax lot within the Monteith National Register Historic District.
They had been leased by Signs of Victory Ministries for transitional housing until this past November, when city officials evicted tenants, declaring the homes uninhabitable.
Signs of Victory assumed full ownership of the buildings shortly afterward and sold them last December to the Siegners for $85,000.
At the time, Siegner said, he thought the three homes could be restored. Then he went inside.
He and his wife filled eight 40-yard containers with the refuse they found inside, and still didn't get it all. They found jury-rigged wiring and plumbing. Leaking roofs. Sagging porches. Heating vents filled with litter. Bricks knocked out of fireplaces. Ceiling beams that had been scorched by fires or partially cut away. Broken windows; some missing entirely.
The worst part, however, was "the human waste," Siegner said. "Once they shut their power and water off, they kept — using the facilities. And tub. And shower."
Siegner spoke to the Landmarks Advisory Commission in March, asking during public comment time about the possibility of tearing down the homes. Commission members weren't very warm to the idea, as Siegner recalls, but the discussion was only general at the time.
In April, he applied to the Albany Revitalization Area for two loans of $500,000 each for restoration. He and his wife were poised to contribute another $500,000. However, the organization ended up pulling the item from its agenda and didn't take up the request.
Someone with enough cash probably could still salvage the buildings, Siegner acknowledged. He figures it would take about $350,000 for each of the three.
But he also guesses he could bring in maybe $1,400 per month in rent for each of the three, which wouldn't be enough to cover both a mortgage and debt service. He also doesn't see much worth saving: Owners through the years reworked the buildings so that little of the original architectural style remains, replacing most windows, doors and fixtures along the way.
"Could you throw enough money at it to salvage it? Maybe," he said. "To make this nice again, you're better off to start fresh."
The report to the Landmarks Advisory Commission is recommending a temporary stay to demolition, with conditions, lasting until next July. The idea would be to provide time for the Siegners to work with any other buyers who might want to preserve or even relocate the homes.
Section 7.300 of Albany's development code states all possible alternatives must be explored for preservation before granting demolition of a historic landmark.
"The analysis in this report finds that the applicant has not demonstrated that the applicable criteria in ADC 7.330 have been met, particularly with respect to the current condition of the structures, feasibility of rehabilitating the structures, and exploration of alternatives to demolition," the report reads.
Siegner said he's having a hard time with that conclusion. Applicants who want to demolish historic landmarks are asked to demonstrate, among other things, that the building or structure is deteriorated beyond repair and cannot be economically rehabilitated. The city planners don't believe he has, but he said he's not sure how else to convince them.
"This make look semi-salvageable, but it would take so much more time, money and effort to fix this thing than it's worth," he said. "At that point, you're upside down. Why do that?"