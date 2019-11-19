The Corvalls “Buy Local First” campaign begins Saturday.
Shoppers are encouraged to visit participating business for special treats, sales or discounts. Fill out an entry form at each business and you can increase your chances of winning the event’s holiday contest, which runs through Dec. 7.
To see the list of participating businesses to www.sustainablecorvallis.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/916475275377562/.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition the event’s holiday market is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Participants can enjoy local food, local art, local products and local music and learn about HOURS, the local currency.
The event is sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, the HOUR Exchange and the Business Enterprise Center.