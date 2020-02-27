Busy man on campus: Dorsette works at OSU in diversity, plays key roles in community

Dorsette made a strong impression on his colleagues at the January meeting when he advised the group “it might be difficult to get buy-in from under-represented communities."

“I think there might be some resistance out there,” Dorsette said. “Some people haven’t been engaged for a long time. And we need to be sure that we are not just paying lip service, saying ‘thank you very much’ for submissions that are just set aside.

“People were telling me to stay away from ICAN,” Dorsette said, “but I think there is room for growth there and I didn’t want to be on the sidelines. How can I contribute? We should be calling people in instead of calling people out.”

Ten years out, Dorsette said he would like to be a university president. He would love to run a “research one” university; the group of 60 colleges includes OSU.

“But my heart is with the historically black colleges,” said Dorsette, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at one of them, North Carolina Central in Durham.

His N.C.-Central experience introduced him to one of his heroes, chancellor Charlie Nelms. They share a fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, the first African-American Greek house.