Businesses won't get Jamboree boost

"Some people are coming into sit but it's not like normal," Jackola said, noting that her take out service is still doing well.

Thrift businesses like Patton's are also contending with the impact of the coronavirus even as the county opens again.

"I have to be able to shop, as a thrift business, I have to shop too to be able to sell things," Patton said. "Our main item is clothing and that has been hard because we can't have people trying things on."

Larsen's office is working on helping businesses weather the COVID-19 storm and its aftershocks like continued social distancing and the cancellation of fairs and festivals.

"Were doing whatever we can to help businesses whether it's the Jamboree or having to do with the pandemic in general," he said. "We're connecting them with federal and state programs and trying to support them."

Support is what a lot of businesses were looking for this summer--a boost from the Jamboree traffic but some say that the effects of COVID-19 have been so great, the weekend won't make much of a difference.

"It's really helpful, the Jamboree," Jackola said. "But it is just one weekend so hopefully not having the effect won't effect us too much."