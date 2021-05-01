Businesses set for relief on unemployment rate increases

• Provide that the experience rating used to determine an employer’s 2020 tax rate will also be used in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

• Allow employers to defer payment until June 30, 2022, of up to one-third of the tax owed in 2021 if their tax rate increased by at least 0.5 percentage points between 2020 and 2021. The tax deferrals would not accrue interest or penalties.

• Forgive a percentage of deferred 2021 taxes depending on amount the employer’s tax rate increased in 2021 and if the employer is in good standing.

“Multiple bills were introduced, and many many more conversations were being had among legislators,” Boshart Davis said. “This bill was born of multiple legislators from both parties deciding this was a concept that needed to be had as it was of upmost importance."

Oregon’s unemployment fund remains in strong shape overall, although its balance fell from $5.1 billion to $3.8 billion in the first 10 months of the pandemic. Employers with the highest layoffs tend to pay the greater amount into the trust fund, but HB 3389 backers found that only 20% of Oregon’s employers, including the restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, were set to cover nearly all of the projected $183 million increases during 2021.