Businesses look to weather virus fallout

The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce building on South Park Street was closed Monday.

But the phone wasn't ringing. No one had knocked on the locked door.

20 minutes away, in the background of the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Kate Brown can be heard addressing the state. She was ordering all restaurants and bars to close for four weeks beginning March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the virus responsible for at least one death in Oregon, more than 20 in Washington and at least 62 nationwide.

The virus, which has shut down several countries, seems to affect the elderly and those with underlying health conditions more seriously, according to the Centers for Disease Control, though people in their late 20s and 30s have been reported in ICU care due to the illness.

And while younger healthy people seem to be less effected by the complications caused by the illness, they can still transmit it. In an effort to stop the spread, Gov. Kate Brown restricted gatherings to less than 25 people on Monday and ordered restaurants and bars to ban dine-in options, instead turning to take-out.

"So many people are going to be affected," said Lebanon Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Grizzle. "It's hard to know where to begin to help."