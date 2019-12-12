Businesses donate 5,000 pairs of socks to nonprofits

How many socks does it to make a dent in the need in the Corvallis area?
Four area businesses are trying to find out.
Last year they piled up 2,500 pairs that were distributed via local nonprofits. This year the goal was 5,000 pairs, and last Thursday they came through with 5,010 pairs which were delivered to Community Outreach Inc.
The concept of the “Warm Hearts, Cold Feet” sock drive was simple. Legend Homes, First American Title, Mortgage Express and Hendricks and Kellison solicited donations and promised to match five times what was contributed.
Legend Homes held a special event at its new Russell Gardens development to collect the socks. The companies also used their social networks to get the word out.
On hand for the distribution event at COI were representatives of Jackson Street Youth Services, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, the Street Outreach Team, Corvallis Housing First, Trillium Family Services and COI.
The good news is that all of those groups carted away boxloads of socks. The better news is that they still have more to give away.
“5,000 pairs of socks is a lot, and COI still has socks to distribute,” said Ben Danley, COI’s development director, “so if there are other nonprofits out there who could help get these into the hands (actually on the feet) of local folks, they should email or call me at COI.”
Danly can be reached at bdanley@communityoutreachinc.org or 541-758-3000.
Can the group do 7,500 pairs in 2020?
“For next year we would love to match the number or do even more,” said Lee Eckroth of Town & Country Realty. Eckroth is serving as the broker for the Russell Gardens project.
“For now we are just fortunate to be in such a loving and caring community who works together to help those in need.”
