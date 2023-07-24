If you have a hankering for a salted caramel cheesecake in the mid-Willamette Valley, you're in luck.

Albany is welcoming Beloved Cheesecakes to its assortment of boutiques and eateries downtown. The dessert shop opened Tuesday, July 11, right next door to the Natty Dresser, and plans to host a grand opening in the coming weeks.

But you can snag a slice of key lime cheesecake anytime. It's owner Jen Jacobson's personal favorite.

"Cheesecake is like therapy," she said. "We provide therapy to the community."

Jacobson, a mother of three whose business cards reads "cheesecake therapist," believes in integrating social work into her operation. The walls of Beloved Cheesecakes, adorned with messages promoting love and self-care, reflect that vision.

"I love people, and I always have," she said, including those with different opinions.

Jacobson said she originally studied social work at Portland State University, graduating in 2018. At the time, cheesecakes were just a side hustle.

But after consistent raves from friends, starting with a blackberry cheesecake she made for her son's school, Jacobson eventually opened her first location in Silverton in 2019.

"All of my cheesecakes have been trial and error," she said, explaining that most of her specialty cakes on the menu, like the peanut butter Butterfinger cheesecake, were inspired by customer requests.

Other variations include salted caramel, white chocolate raspberry and chocolate, all of which — except for the Oreo cake — are gluten free.

Like many small businesses in Oregon, Beloved Cheesecakes struggled in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis, however, also propelled Jacobson's tiny Silverton shop into the national spotlight.

Her profile rose in April 2021 after she appeared remotely in a short segment with Fox & Friends host Steve Doocey, criticizing then Gov. Kate Brown's latest restrictions on indoor dining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

After the interview, her phone rang. She assumed it was a Fox producer.

"It was a man from Delaware, and he was like, "I want to order myself a cheesecake," Jacobson said.

After the segment, she received more than 600 emails and found herself with a constantly dinging phone. Between April and July of 2021, Beloved Cheesecakes shipped 350-plus cakes nationwide, she said.

"I was literally going 5 miles per hour and in a 3-minute, 30-second interview, ended up going 500 miles per hour."

Despite pandemic challenges, Beloved Cheesecakes was recognized by the local Best of Willamette Valley contest in 2020 and 2021, winning gold for best dessert twice.

Having wanted to expand her operation since the fall of 2022, Jacobson eventually decided to open her second shop in Albany.

According to Jacobson's 15-year-old son Jayden, the shop's event manager, the new location has been busier than Silverton's. "It's been great so far," he said.

Jacobson has also found the community supportive and welcoming.

"I'm falling more in love with Albany every day," she said.

