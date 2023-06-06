Grass pollen likely was the densest it’s been in more than 25 years, so concentrated in the air above Albany and Eugene that even people without allergies were having snotty-nosed and red-eyed reactions.

The Willamette Valley likely saw its highest-ever recorded pollen count Tuesday morning, June 6, more than double the concentration at which even people unaffected by seasonal allergies may develop cold-like symptoms.

Emergency rooms and urgent care clinics likely will see increased visits while the number of people having first-time asthma increases after a stretch of warm, dry weather and abundant rain.

“People are doing awful. They’re saying I can’t breathe, I can’t work,” said Kraig Jacobson, medical director at Eugene-based Oregon Allergy Associates.

The business is one of dozens in a network counting grass molecules per cubic meter of air under the auspices of a professional organization, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

“You can look at those even before you stain them and see how dense and how furry it is and know before you start counting ‘this is going to be a really high one today,’” Jacobson said.

Oregon Allergy posted a score of 1,301 on Tuesday, the highest since Jacobson and colleagues started counting about 30 years ago, he said. The highest before was around 1,200.

Allergists consider 20 to 199 particles a high pollen count.

A concentration of around 200 is enough to trigger everyone who is allergic to grass pollen.

“They’re going to be symptomatic at that point,” Jacobson said.

People who are not allergic begin having symptoms at around 600 particles per square meter.

David Towry was packing up a bag of golfing discs mid-morning near Adair Village.

The Monmouth man said he had recently returned from a months-long trip to California where he volunteered in disc golf tournaments. He’s fortunate, he said, that he’s not sensitive to grass pollen while returning to the Willamette Valley in the worst-ever grass allergy conditions.

“If I had allergies, that would make it suck,” Towry said.

Allergy and grass crop experts said hot and dry conditions are ideal for grass that releases clouds of pollen each morning, especially after rainfall earlier in the year.

Plants are transferring gametes, reproducing. It’s a critical stage in the commercial production of grass seed.

But each particle is a spore with a spike-like enzyme designed to penetrate membranes, leading to irritated lungs and eyes.

People who live near fields in the mid-Willamette Valley that grow 11 species of grass will notice pollen first. By 1 or 2 in the afternoon, wind typically blows the pollen south to Eugene where Jacobson’s machine sticks pollen to a piece of tape that he examines under a microscope.

A lot of the pollen that's counted in Eugene likely originates north of the city.

Jacobson said pollen counts already were high before commercial grass pollination after unseasonably cold and wet weather suddenly gave way to hot and dry weather.

“We had a full-blown wild grass season,” he said. "With no cleansing of the air. No downtime."

Rain too late in the season can knock down pollen and hamper grass reproduction.

As of June 3, water need was exactly on track in the region with little deviation in the amount of moisture measured in crop soil, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Benton and Linn counties showed abnormally dry conditions by June 6, with the easternmost edge of Linn County in moderate drought. That’s the lowest of four levels of chronic under-average water supply for a region recognized by the U.S. Agriculture and Commerce departments and NOAA.

More of the state was in drought conditions, and in significantly more severe drought conditions, during the same time in 2022.

But Benton and Linn counties were on track that year for collecting average annual rainfall after seeing around 200% and 300% the typical amount in May and June.

Oregon's farmers produce more than 70% of the cool season grass seed in the world, more than 700 million pounds.

Most of Oregon’s roughly half-million acres of seed-producing land — more than 413,650 acres — is mostly in Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties.