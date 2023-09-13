Oregonians could have access to the newest COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week state, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 12.

A federal advisory body endorsed the updated shots for everyone 6 months and older, according to an Oregon Health Authority news release.

The Moderna and Pfizer boosters, tailored to target the XBB 1.5 subvariant, were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday. The day prior, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the doses on an emergency basis.

According to the CDC, the vaccines have been updated to include a monovalent, or single, component that corresponds to the omicron variant XBB.1.5 and related subvariants. They are approved for individuals 12 and older and authorized under emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years old, according to the release.

Studies show the vaccines are expected to improve protection against serious consequences of COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization and death.

The availability of the vaccine marks a pivotal moment for Oregon’s COVID-19 response, said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division.

“They are the first updated vaccines approved after the federal public health emergency ended in May, and the first updated vaccines available on the commercial market,” Cieslak said in a statement. “This means we’ve taken a big step toward normalizing COVID-19 as something we live with and manage much as we do for influenza.”

Previously, the federal government arranged for manufacturers to ship vaccines to state health agencies, which then managed orders and shipments for providers. Now health care and vaccine providers must order and receive them directly from the manufacturers.

The availability of the vaccine will coincide with the respiratory virus season, typically when RSV and influenza cases spike, according to OHA.

“While we don’t yet know the seasonality of COVID-19, the fall months are when we start seeing flu and RSV cases go up, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising even now,” Cieslak said.

“That’s why it’s important to have the new monovalent vaccines now, so people can get them along with their shots for influenza and, soon, for RSV.”

A new RSV monoclonal antibody immunization for babies and toddlers is expected to be available to health care and commercial providers enrolled in Vaccines for Children program later this fall.

A new RSV vaccine for adults 60 and older has been available on the commercial market for several weeks. However, the CDC has not announced a timeline for when the new vaccines will arrive in state-sponsored vaccine programs, such as Oregon’s Vaccine Access Program, which provides free vaccines for eligible children and adults.

Insurance plans will cover the 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccine when they become available. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover most of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices-recommended vaccines without cost sharing, such as co-pays or deductibles, according to OHA.

People can get the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines by contacting their health plan, health care provider, county public health clinic or federally qualified health center. They can also search for a clinic by ZIP code by visiting vaccinefinder.org, or by calling 211 or visiting 211info.org.

In addition to getting vaccinated, health officials recommend people follow OHA and CDC guidance that empowers individuals at risk for severe illness to prepare for COVID-19 exposure and possible infection.

The guidance includes speaking to your health care provider about your risk, making a plan to protect yourself and those around you and taking action when needed. The Oregon Health Authority recommends testing when symptoms are present, staying home until fever-free and wearing a mask 10 days after being sick or testing positive.