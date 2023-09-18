For those looking to avoid the flu this season, Samaritan Health Services recommends rolling up your sleeve and visiting one of their drive-thru vaccination clinics.

Drive-thru vaccinations will be available throughout Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties on Saturday Oct. 7, according to a Samaritan Health Services news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive a flu vaccination. It is especially important for people who are at higher risk of health complications, hospitalization or death from influenza. People at higher risk include those who work in health care, have a chronic health condition or are older than 65, but everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated.

Flu shots are available to Samaritan patients. Anyone who has had a visit with a Samaritan health care provider — whether in a clinic, hospital, laboratory or imaging test — and has a Samaritan Health Services medical record, is eligible to receive a flu vaccine at one of Samaritan’s drive-thru vaccination events.

The following locations will host drive-thru vaccination clinics:

Albany — Samaritan Medical Clinics, 400 Hickory St. NW, 8 a.m. to noon

Corvallis — Belvue Warehouse parking lot, 255 NE Belvue St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lebanon — Samaritan Urgent Care parking lot, 35 Mullins Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lincoln City — Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center –3011 NE 28 th St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Newport – Samaritan Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those who are not Samaritan patients or can’t make it to one of the drive-thru clinics, ask your primary care provider about flu vaccination or visit a Samaritan Pharmacy location in Albany, Corvallis or Lebanon.

Additional flu vaccination opportunities in the community may be found by calling 211 or visiting vaccinefinder.org.