Since the pandemic, many experts say children have experienced an increase in behavioral and mental health challenges. In Albany, after-school programs are bringing in behavioral health workers to help kids cope.

Inside a purple room in the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, Christina Marquardt stood with a paper fortune teller in her hand and a colorful bag slung across her shoulder.

She calls it her “magical bag of tools.” Inside there are sensory toys, magnet beads, putty, fidget spinners and mindfulness cards with grounding exercises printed on them.

“Does everyone know what a coping skill is?” Marquardt asked.

Children sat at round tables, folding pieces of paper into fortune tellers inscribed with positive affirmations. Tiles with children’s paintings cover the ceiling and large rolls of butcher paper and supplies line the perimeter of the art room.

They raised their hands to offer examples: drawing, yoga, talking, soccer.

“A coping skill is something that makes us happy again. When we are sad, mad, or stressed out, we use coping skills,” Marquardt said.

A lanyard with the words “skills trainer” hangs around her neck. But to the children, she’s a staff member, and to some she’s “Squirrel,” a nickname that stuck.

Marquardt is part of a pilot program that began a year ago, Executive Director John Andersen said. The organization partnered with the Old Mill Center to have an in-house behavioral health worker.

Her job is similar to a therapist’s in that she helps with mental health and behavioral health, but it isn’t the same. The framework she uses was created, like a curriculum. Therapy is more deep, individualized work in a controlled environment.

Marquardt has about 80 kids she works with at the Boys & Girls Club, she said. She’s there to help kids learn to deal with stressors, communicate their emotions and practice mindfulness.

Changing times

Anxiety and depression among children increased significantly across the county during the pandemic. In Oregon, kids were hit particularly hard, according to a 2022 report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a charitable organization that uses data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the foundation, the number of children reported to have anxiety and depression increased between 2016 and 2020 by 26% nationally. In Oregon the increase was 40%.

In 2020, an estimated 16.1% of children experienced anxiety or depression in Oregon. But the report drills the data down even more:

In Linn County, 17.9% of youth in the study reported having unmet mental health needs.

In Benton County 17.3% reported having unmet mental health needs.

Both are higher than the state average of 14.5%.

The pandemic also brought changes to the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. When news of COVID-19 first came to light, the organization went online. By summer of 2020, it opened again with limited capacity, going from serving 647 kids a day to 90, Andersen said.

“We were not a drop-in after-school program. We became an emergency child care service,” he said.

Then in fall of 2020 the Boys & Girls Club was more like a school. That meant they started to see the new behavioral problems schools also reported seeing, Andersen said: Kids weren’t able to follow rules, were quick to anger, and were unable to talk to each other.

Putting a behavioral health specialist in the room was important to ensure success after a tumultuous time, he said. The organization had lost staff and kids, and having the consistency of someone who came in every week was important.

Coping

“There were big feelings left and right,” Marquardt said. Kids were struggling with impulse control, fair play and grappling with negative emotions, she said.

But Marquardt has seen improvements in the past year, she said.

Even though the pilot program started as a solution to behavioral issues exacerbated by the pandemic, it’s been a success, so it isn’t going away, Andersen said. The program recently received grant funding from Pacific Power to continue having an in-house behavioral health worker.

Marquardt also works closely with staff to help their interaction with kids. Recently, a child was having a meltdown, and they were able to identify what the behavior was communicating and which need wasn’t being met, she said.

Initially they thought the meltdown might have been done for attention, but after closer observation they realized the child was “dysregulating” — an inability to control or regulate one's emotional responses — in the presence of others and alone.

Once staffers were able to identify the issue, they were able to help the child better cope, Marquardt said.

Many of the staff use cards with emojis depicting emotions to help kids identify what they are feeling, a tool Marquardt taught them to use.

“It gives staff more tools and more ways to meet niche needs,” staff member Andrew Liles said.

The added experience of someone who is a behavior specialist is an asset, Liles said.

Some children aren’t able to verbally express themselves, so Marquardt uses cards and symbols to better understand how they are feeling. She reads their body language and tries to communicate how they are expressing themselves, whether that's with words or with gestures and actions.

Often she will have a child “draw how they are feeling” or use grounded breathing techniques to help them cope, she said. Recently, she watched a child use breathing techniques when they were upset.

“When I see kids doing something I taught them by themselves, I feel like there is a culture transformation,” she said.

