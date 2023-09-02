Antonio Gómora Arias knows farm work isn't easy.

When he came to the U.S. from Mexico in 1983, he was in his 30s and landed a job picking strawberries near Corvallis — a job he learned quickly was punishing on the back and knees.

Picking garlic and onions was still too much strain on the back, so he tried his hand at fish bait, which paid $15 per bucket of 1,000 worms.

Eventually, he found a job more suitable to his height at the Holiday Trees Farm in Corvallis, cutting and planting pines. He'd work Monday through Saturday, but sometimes the whole week during a time-crunch, when he had to load trailers with freshly cut Christmas trees.

The work didn't offer much in the way of benefits — no holidays, sick leave or vacation — but he did get overtime.

Gómora Arias, now 76 and living at an affordable housing complex for farmworkers in Lebanon, knows many Oregon farms historically don't offer that benefit, which is why he's intrigued to see how a new state law, one that mandates farms pay overtime, impacts workers.

Many people will be affected, he said through a translator.

Though exactly how farmworkers will be affected in the mid-Willamette Valley remains to be seen, as the law makes its way through its first year on the books.

Exhausting work

Oregon joined seven other states when it passed House Bill 4002 last year, mandating farmers pay their employees time-and-a-half for their labor beyond 40 hours a week.

The dramatic shift for the Oregon farm industry, however, will be a gradual one.

This year, overtime kicks in after 55 hours. In 2025, it'll kick in after 48 hours, and by 2027, it'll be 40, the standard threshold for most industries across the country.

That's one reason advocates pushed hard for the law. Farmworkers, many of them Hispanic and economically disadvantaged, have historically been excluded from overtime pay since the passage of the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act, which mandated the benefit for most other workers.

Another reason for the push: overtime can be exhausting, especially in agriculture.

Gómora Arias remembers the heavy demands of tree farming during the holiday season. He said he and his crew would begin at 6 a.m. and sometimes work until 1 a.m., or until however many trailers the company needed filled were loaded with pines.

By the mid-2000s, the intense hands-on labor had taken its toll on his failing right shoulder, and he eventually decided to leave the operation.

A matter of fairness

While new state rules will force farms across the valley to change how they compensate seasonal workers, it'll be business as usual for Peoria Gardens, a nursery in Albany.

Elizabeth Peña is a supervisor at Peoria Gardens, which has offered overtime pay for decades.

"To me, with the way I look at it, that contributes to people sticking around," Peña said, as she sat in a large nursery packing room. It's physically demanding work and hard on the body, she added.

Peña, who began working at Peoria 28 years ago as a seasonal worker, said having overtime helped her as a single mother of four, despite the sacrifices she made being away from her children.

"A little extra makes me feel like, 'Oh, I can breathe now,'" she said.

It's a matter of fairness for Peoria Gardens owner Ben Verhoeven. He took over operations from his father who started the nursery in the 1980s, which has since become a moderately-sized greenhouse selling flower and vegetable starts.

Currently, the nursery employs 26 staff who transplant small plants into full-sized pots, irrigate, pack and ship the nursery's products to western and central Oregon and western Washington.

But during peak season in the spring, the business adds about 25 more sets of hands to meet the demand from independent garden centers.

"As any farmer will tell you, you gotta make hay when the sun shines," Verhoeven said.

"That can mean long hours, and that employees have to stay till the job is done. And in order for my employees' families to thrive, they need to be compensated for their extra time and effort," he said.

"It's been a contentious subject, and I can respect that," Verhoeven added, acknowledging the differing opinions on the new overtime requirements among farm owners.

But it's also a subject he waded into last year, as one of the many advocates who lobbied for the overtime bill's passage.

"Is it fair that a mother, working harvest on a farm, is denied overtime pay, while her son gets it driving an Amazon truck during the Christmas rush?" Verhoeven wrote in a statement to the Joint Farmworker Overtime Committee last year.

He also wrote that requiring overtime pay from employers would level the playing field between smaller-scale farms and their Amazon-like counterparts.

Reduced hours and tax credits

Of course, not everyone share's Verhoeven's perspective.

Anne Krahmer-Steinkamp, who owns and operates Berries Northwest, believes the new law will be detrimental to both farms and farm workers.

She said her operation covers around 500 acres of blueberries across the state, including a farm in Albany.

She employs a full-time staff of about 15, and typically 250 to 300 seasonal workers, who either hand-pick berries or operate harvesters.

During peak seasons, she said it's common for workers, permanent and seasonal, to clock in 60 to 70 hours a week, with hand-pickers earning an hourly rate of around $20 to $25 — though they're really paid by the pound, she said. That is, unless they don't collect enough berries to make minimum wage, in which case they're paid hourly.

"Most workers will get more than minimum wage," she said.

But so far this season, she's cut hours for employees and hired more seasonal hands so nobody works more than 55 hours a week — the overtime threshold this year. Krahmer-Steinkamp said she can't afford to pay time-and-a-half.

"It's been a pain in the butt," she said.

In her own letter to the Legislature last year opposing the law, the sixth-generation farmer said the bill would cost her between $350,000 to $500,000 in new labor costs.

Another bone of contention: the law's tax credits, designed to offset the new benefit's cost to farmers.

Those credits vary depending on the number of full-time equivalent workers a farm employs and the kind of agriculture that's practiced. Dairy farms, for example, can receive a tax credit as high as 100% of overtime wages paid, if they employ fewer than 25 full-time employees.

But those credits also phase out over the next few years. This year, for instance, nondairy farmers can receive tax credits as high as 90% of overtime wages paid. But by 2028, those same farmers may only get 60%, or even 15% if they employ more than 50 people.

Those employee brackets don't do Krahmer-Steinkamp any favors during harvests.

"I don't even qualify for those packages," she said.

She had hoped legislators would have included a "seasonality" exception in the bill, preventing the overtime rule being applied during peak harvest times, when workers clock-in their longest hours.

Passing on the costs?

The harvest-crunch has historically been a justification for excluding farmworkers from overtime benefits, according to Oregon State University applied economics Professor Tim Delbridge.

Farmers have to work with the schedule of the crop, not within a neat 40-hour work week, he said, contrasting the limited flexibility farmers have with workers in the auto industry, who don't have to worry about parts rotting on the assembly line.

The argument for carving out an overtime exemption during the busy picking season would be employers would want to restrict workers to 40 hours to avoid the extra labor costs, even though both workers and employees would want to work longer, Delbridge said.

"The counterargument, of course, would be that, 'Well, you can still pay them overtime,'" he added.

The law's impact on farms and farmworkers ultimately comes down to the degree the industry can pass on costs to consumers, which largely depends on the crop, Delbridge said.

Blueberry producers, like Krahmer-Steinkamp for example, face stiff competition from blueberry producers in South America and other regions at this point in the season, leaving little wiggle room to boost prices to cover additional labor costs — without turning off buyers.

Delbridge called efforts to support farmworkers noble, but said it remains to be seen whether the state's overtime measure will actually benefit agricultural employees in the long run.

"I do think the hourly wage will probably go up because of this law," Delbridge said, though he also said workers would see their hours cut, and their overall income may fall because farmers would be looking for ways to avoid paying the extra rate.

With some strategic scheduling, Krahmer-Steinkamp said she only had to pay overtime to one worker this season.

"It's not that I don't love my workers," Krahmer-Steinkamp said. "It's that we can't afford to pay it."

The emotional labor

Gómora Arias, who's now retired, knows seasonal farmworkers will continue working whatever hours they can get. Many, he said, prefer to work by the box, not the hour, so they can earn more money.

Back when he attempted strawberry picking in the '80s, he was paid $1 per box, he said. At his speediest he could fill about 35 boxes per day. Others could fill 60.

At Peoria Gardens, Peña knows you work with the time and weather. Sometimes you have to ask people to stay on a Saturday to tend to products ready for transplanting, whether it's flowers or tomatoes. She also knows the emotional toll that it can take on a family.

"You leave a lot of sports games. You don't go with your kids," she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Overtime, she added, can't replenish those valuable moments with children. But she said having that extra pay can make the sacrifice more worthwhile.

"I think you need that little incentive, to make you feel like 'I'm doing something good.'"

Related stories: