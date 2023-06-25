After a monthslong back-and-forth between Millersburg and Linn County over redrawing the city’s map so a toilet paper company could set up shop, the city has withdrawn its efforts, alleging Linn County erred in processing the request.

It's not that the county shouldn't have voted no. It's that the county shouldn't have considered the application at all, the city alleges. The city's next steps are unclear.

The idea was to swap 167 acres of land along the Willamette River and inside the city boundaries — described by some as "swamp land" — for 163 acres of high-quality farmland outside city limits but inside the city's urban growth boundary. The latter currently is home to a hazelnut farm.

Had the swap gone through, Millersburg hoped to see the farmland built out as an industrial center, with a European tissue paper company called Sofidel eyeing the location.

The proposal attracted loud opposition, both from residents and area farmers, despite the company pitching itself as a job creator. Many of those opposed said they wanted to keep the area as “prime farmland.”

In March, the Linn County Board of Commissioners rejected the city's application. Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger voted no because they felt that it fell short of a requirement that such proposals can't significantly and adversely affect nearby water quality and quantity.

The property the city wants to jettison was once used to capture water coming from the former International Paper Mill. Nearby farmers claim that the land is filled with ravines and flooded for most of the year.

However, that did not seem the end of Millersburg’s efforts to bring in the toilet paper company.

The city's first idea was to get the county to reconsider. On March 31, Millersburg Mayor Scott Cowen penned a letter to commissioners, asking for a joint meeting to address their concerns through possible zoning designations and other compromises.

The county declined. Since then, the city of Millersburg has withdrawn its application with the county, according to a letter the city sent the county on May 22.

The letter alleges the county “erred” in processing the application and “misconstrued” its role in the process when using their grounds of denial of the application.

Commissioners identified the size of the Urban Growth Boundary adjustment as part of their reasoning for denying the application. The jurisdiction to review land use decisions greater than 50 acres belongs to the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission, the city said in its letter.

Such an assertion certainly is a "new approach," Kevin Young, senior urban planner with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, said by phone.

"That would be a different process than what we have seen in the last 50 years," Young said.

Gordan Howard, manager of the Community Services Division at the Department of Land Conservation and Development, said the state Department of Justice is reviewing the matter and declined to comment further.

A Linn County representative said officials there were not aware the Department of Justice was involved, and at the moment there was no further action for the county to take because the application was withdrawn.

“The county doesn't believe an error was made,” Linn County Planning Manager Alyssa Boles said by phone.

In its letter, Millersburg alleged county staff mischaracterized the property as being used for “filtration,” implying it was used to filter out contaminants.

Boles acknowledged she had misspoke and meant to characterize the property as a “rapid infiltration basin.”

Boles said the county had not received any new applications regarding the land swap.

When asked about any further action the city of Millersburg may take, the city attorney declined further statement.

“The city has no further statements currently, as it is an ongoing land use case,” Alan Sorem said.

DLSD's Young said the city has a number of options available. For example, other areas already within municipal boundaries were identified as possible candidates for industrial uses like the toilet paper plant.

While it's possible that the current proposed location could still be a factory, "it's clear the city and county don't see eye to eye," Young said.

