In a contentious four-year-long land use battle, neighbors along Crawfordsville Drive in the unincorporated town with the same name are concerned that a proposed housing tract could pose a risk to elk and deer habitat.

Situated roughly halfway between Brownsville and Sweet Home, Crawfordsville's commercial hub features a post office and a general store and that's about it. With a population of 441 counted in the 2020 census, the 15 homes planned for north of the Calapooia River represent a significant development.

Locals have been fighting it for years.

Since 2019, there have been two Land Use Board of Appeals hearings — the state body that hears challenges to development approvals — two remands and an attempt to reach the state Supreme Court.

On Tuesday Aug. 29, Linn County commissioners held a public hearing after LUBA sent back the proposal, 108.6 acres of land currently zoned farm forest with plans to convert it to low density housing to accommodate the 15 homes. A public comment period is closing next week.

Neighbors of the proposal are concerned about wildlife, and they have the backing of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials there say the density of the housing could fragment wild game habitat.

Meanwhile, a representative of the landowner applicants says he’s a conservationist and his homes will encourage stewardship.

Wildlife habitat

On a recent morning, Brenda Wilson watched a deer grazing in her garden next to a bed of her yellow flowers. The young buck’s horns were still soft and had not given way to hard antlers.

The mother and baby come to their property about three times a day, and Wilson lovingly refers to the pair as “resident deer.”

Close A view of the some of the land in Crawfordsville near Highway 228 where a developer wants to build 15 homes. The proposal has been lingering for four years, with a state agency sending it back to Linn County decision makers to reopen the process for public comment. Phillip Callaway stands at the break in his fence pointing toward the area where a developer wants to build 15 homes on 108.6 acres in Crawfordsville, which falls under Linn County's planning jurisdiction. Phillip Callaway of Crawfordsville talks about his involvement and concerns about the proposed development bordering his property. Phillip Callaway gestures toward a variety of trees and other plants that grow in area. The owner-developer contends nothing will grow on the land, currently zoned as "farm forest." Phillip Callaway drives through his property approximately a quarter-mile off the Highway 228. Phillip Callaway gestures toward a variety of trees and other plants that grow in an area slated for housing development. The builder claims the land is not good for farming. Corby Wilson points in the direction of the property slated for 15 homes, 10 in an area that's considered deer and elk habitat. A developer wants to build 15 homes on a 108.6-acre parcel in unincorporated Crawfordsville, between Brownsville and Sweet Home near Highway 228. Phillip Callaway drives through his property approximately a quarter-mile off Highway 228. An adjacent property owner wants to build 15 homes which may create drainage issues on his land. Brenda Wilson enjoys the wildlife most often seen on the Calapooia River near Sweet Home, including osprey, bald eagles and deer. A look down the Calapooia River in unincorporated Crawfordsville near Sweet Home as a flock of pigeons fly over. Brenda Wilson points across the road to illustrate where housing and possible a new road are proposed. Brenda Wilson describes the beauty of the field, which is part of the 108.6 acres on which 15 homes are proposed. The area is currently designated at forest land. Corby Wilson speaks emphatically about the camas flowers in the field, turning the yellow field a bright blue-purple color at peak bloom. Brenda Wilson looks across the field in frustration. The land has been part of a development application that has been kicking around between Linn County officials and a state appeals board for four years. Brenda and Corby Wilson talk about a proposal to build 15 homes near Highway 228 that has them and their Crawfordsville neighbors upset. Corby Wilson points to the property boundaries of their current neighbors. PHOTOS: The site proposed for 15 homes in Crawfordsville A view of the some of the land in Crawfordsville near Highway 228 where a developer wants to build 15 homes. The proposal has been lingering for four years, with a state agency sending it back to Linn County decision makers to reopen the process for public comment. Phillip Callaway stands at the break in his fence pointing toward the area where a developer wants to build 15 homes on 108.6 acres in Crawfordsville, which falls under Linn County's planning jurisdiction. Phillip Callaway of Crawfordsville talks about his involvement and concerns about the proposed development bordering his property. Phillip Callaway gestures toward a variety of trees and other plants that grow in area. The owner-developer contends nothing will grow on the land, currently zoned as "farm forest." Phillip Callaway drives through his property approximately a quarter-mile off the Highway 228. Phillip Callaway gestures toward a variety of trees and other plants that grow in an area slated for housing development. The builder claims the land is not good for farming. Corby Wilson points in the direction of the property slated for 15 homes, 10 in an area that's considered deer and elk habitat. A developer wants to build 15 homes on a 108.6-acre parcel in unincorporated Crawfordsville, between Brownsville and Sweet Home near Highway 228. Phillip Callaway drives through his property approximately a quarter-mile off Highway 228. An adjacent property owner wants to build 15 homes which may create drainage issues on his land. Brenda Wilson enjoys the wildlife most often seen on the Calapooia River near Sweet Home, including osprey, bald eagles and deer. A look down the Calapooia River in unincorporated Crawfordsville near Sweet Home as a flock of pigeons fly over. Brenda Wilson points across the road to illustrate where housing and possible a new road are proposed. Brenda Wilson describes the beauty of the field, which is part of the 108.6 acres on which 15 homes are proposed. The area is currently designated at forest land. Corby Wilson speaks emphatically about the camas flowers in the field, turning the yellow field a bright blue-purple color at peak bloom. Brenda Wilson looks across the field in frustration. The land has been part of a development application that has been kicking around between Linn County officials and a state appeals board for four years. Brenda and Corby Wilson talk about a proposal to build 15 homes near Highway 228 that has them and their Crawfordsville neighbors upset. Corby Wilson points to the property boundaries of their current neighbors.

Wilson's home overlooks the Calapooia River. Husband Corby Wilson joined his wife to look out over the river, when just then, an osprey flew overhead, a fish in its talons.

Their space is teeming with life — the very life they say may be threatened with the proposed development across the street from their property.

“A lot of people in the community are afraid to speak up,” Brenda Wilson said. So they have become the strong voices on the issue.

When Corby Wilson learned about the building proposal four years ago, he went door to door to inform his neighbors. About 45 people signed a petition opposing the project, he said.

It’s been a contentious process, and the Wilsons don’t feel that they have been treated fairly. They allege communication about the project has not only been insufficient but untruthful as well.

“He," Corby Wilson said, referring to landowner Lynn Merrill, "has the responsibility to try and communicate with those who are affected. And he claims he did, but he hasn’t, or he has talked to them but has been dishonest."

Brenda Wilson piped in: “A subdivision isn’t appropriate here.”

Along with the threat to deer and elk habitat, the area serves as pigeon reserves and is home to the camas plant, whose fields of purple attract many visitors.

The Wilsons worry runoff from the development will affect all of it, the plants and animals — even the Calapooia River itself.

But the concerns aren't just a product of NIMBY-ism, or "not in my back yard," says the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is also concerned about the number of homes proposed in a year-round habitat to deer and elk. About 90 of the 108.6 acres are identified as big game habitat.

According to an email sent by a trio of ODFW officials, any development action can affect wildlife by altering the habitat and increasing disturbance, but there are ways to reduce these impacts.

In a letter dated Aug. 28 addressed to Linn County commissioners, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Watershed Manager Jennifer Ringo highlighted the concerns.

Without specific protections "impacts can include the direct loss of big game foraging and cover habitat as well as indirect loss through habitat fragmentation and protection,” the letter reads.

The department recommends houses in this type of habitat to take two forms: either using one unit per 40 acres or with clustering, with one unit is allowed per 20 acres.

Clustering, however, needs a road off of which to put the houses. And given the nature of the property, adding a road would “further fragment the habitat,” the letter reads.

The department is uncertain about how Linn County might interpret “clustering” because the county doesn't have any language defining it, Ringo wrote.

Neighbor Phillip Callaway came in front of Linn County commissioners this week with the same concern. Clusters seem to be a vague term, he said, but the county seems to interpret it as allowing the home if they're close to an existing road, not the formation of a new one, he said.

He urged the commissioners to approve only two units, following ODFW’s recommendations of allowing one unit per 40 acres.

Big game is protected under Linn County's Comprehensive Plan, its blueprint for development, but there are other species and habitats, while not included, benefit from the siting standards in place for big game habitat, Joe Stack, ODFW regional habitat biologist, and Joy Vaughan, ODFW land use coordinator, wrote Mid-Valley Media via email.

Safety concerns

The Wilsons cited concerns over fire and water safety — for both people and wildlife.

“My number one issue being a firefighter is life safety,” Corby Wilson said. Houses sit on either side of Crawfordsville Drive. Cars go fast, and adding a significant amount of homes into the area would pose more traffic and safety concerns, he said.

Even though their property doesn't abut the land slotted for development, they can see it from their house, and they would feel the impacts to traffic and safety, he said.

He also worries about water, because neighbors depend on well water and often run out, Corby Wilson said.

With only three people on the Board of Commissioners deciding the issue, the Wilsons hope they can get the ear of all three. Often only two are present, Brenda Wilson said.

During the public hearing Tuesday, Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger was absent. At the previous public proceeding, Roger Nyquist was absent.

“This affects so much. It’s only fair to the community to have a full representation of commissioners hearing land use laws,” she said.

Development

Lynn Merrill, a consultant for Acreage Land Solutions LLC, which is partnering with landowners Ronald and Virginia Henthorne, sees the buildout of his project differently.

He envisions the 15 homes — 10 within the big game habitat — on 108.6 acres in Crawfordsville with owners of parcels who participate in stewardship of the land, he said.

The single-family homes, each sit on a 5- to 10-acre parcel, will blend with the terrain, he said.

The site was chosen, Merrill said, because it met specific soil conditions and met standards in the code for drainage and depth, conditions that are hard to find in the county.

Merrill said he's also putting in efforts to promote the growth of oak savanna: “That is a habitat that needs protection.”

Merrill believes the future parcel owners will maintain that work, he said.

“In Oregon it’s been long in decline because of tax incentives for forestry and farming, so they tend to be marginal land,” he said. Growing the oak savanna would also mitigate fire risks, he said.

His plans call for large open spaces to be dedicated permanently for wildlife, Merrill said.

“I’m a conservationist, and I’ve been that way for years,” he said. “We aren't here just trying to destroy things for profit. But you do have to have some profit and owners that pay into this that enjoy that lifestyle.”

Countering other concerns, Merrill said, upon study, there were no significant water issues found and that drilling for water would be done 100 acres away from the closest neighboring home.

Meanwhile, the only property that would be impacted by runoff would be Callaway’s property, Merrill said. To address that, he has proposed a large drainage basin. Any project he builds is subject to approval by county engineers, he added.

Merrill spoke with the Wilsons after the commissioners' meeting Tuesday but said there wasn’t much he could do for them, as their property is farther from his proposed development site.

Engineers have recommended location for the new road, a step that requires a separate review process, he said.

Merrill believes he has reached out to inform neighbors of his plans, even though they are opposed to the project. For the past few years, the project has been stalled by a few neighbors that have been very vocal, he said.

Still, he doesn't believe the two sides are that diabolically opposed.

“I have a passion for helping people realize the lifestyle of rural Oregon living, and I have a passion for wildlife conservation and oak savannah preservation,” Merrill said.

Last efforts

Inside a Honda side-by side, Callaway wove through the thickets of trees, blackberry brambles and tall grass of his property. From under a ballcap, he pointed and named the trees: ponderosa pine, ash, cedar.

Dozens of pigeons flitted from tree to tree, their shadows dancing on the leaf-littered forest floor.

A gate divides Callaway’s property from the proposed development. Since news of the project, he has read every legal brief and document involved with the land use case, he said.

Being so close to the spring that attracts the pigeons, Callaway worries about runoff and the impact of the pigeon habitat from the proposed development.

He credits Andrew Mulkey, an attorney with Portland-based nonprofit 1000 Friends of Oregon for being a tremendous force in the case. The group's mission is to keep an eye on land use decision-making bodies across the state to ensure farms, forests, ranches and natural areas are protected.

His activism in the proposal to protect his own property has inspired Callaway to get involved in issues beyond Crawfordsville Drive. He takes issue with being called a NIMBY.

“That implies I don’t really care about wildlife because I just don’t want a subdivision next to me. But that isn’t true. I care very much about the band-tailed pigeons and the big game,” Callaway said.

“Most of Linn County (residents), whether they are hunters or conservationists or both — or neither — care about wildlife,” he said.

Once a hunter, Callaway said he now considers himself more of a conservationist.

Despite the contentiousness, Callaway said he prefers not to get hung up in the emotions. He is trying to abide by the rules and only speak to the issue before the commissioners: dwelling density standards.

One of the remands from LUBA reversed a decision that didn't allow residents to speak. Callaway pushed for them to be able to voice their concerns.

Now it feels like it’s “coming to a head,” he said.

He recognizes this round may be one of the last efforts to try to stop the development, Callaway said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

On Tuesday, Linn County commissioners voted to extend the written comment period through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Correspondence can be emailed to aboles@co.linn.or.us; hand-delivered to the Planning & Building Department on the first floor of the Linn County Circuit Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany, or mailed to Alyssa Boles, Linn County Planning Department, Post Office Box 100, Albany, OR 97321.

The applicant will have until 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 to submit a response, and the commissioners will continue the public hearing with the expectation of making a decision at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, according to a county spokesperson.