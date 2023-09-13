For four years neighbors along Crawfordsville Drive have been fighting a proposed housing tract that could pose a risk to elk and deer habitat. Now it seems they’ve reached a small victory.

The total number of homes allowed was reduced after a Tuesday, Sept. 12, Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting, from 15 to 10.

The unincorporated town of Crawfordsville, population 441 sits between Brownsville and Sweet Home. What the state labels as "big game habitat" makes up about 90 acres of the total 108.6 acres of land under consideration.

The developer has said he plans to build out the site with conservation in mind, sectioning out parcels for residents to steward and creating areas of conservation for oak savannah. But neighbors have said that isn’t enough to quell their concerns.

Since 2019, there have been two Land Use Board of Appeal hearings — the state body that hears challenges to development approvals — resulting in two remands and an attempt to reach the Supreme Court.

On Aug. 29, the issue returned to the commissioners, giving neighbors another chance to express their concerns at a public hearing. In addition, Linn County received written correspondence, including opposition from neighbors, Oregon Department of Wildlife and 1000 Friends of Oregon, a nonprofit organization that “defends Oregon’s land use system.”

The scope was narrow, however, focusing on the interpretation of county code with respect to density standards: How many homes would be allowed in the proposed development?

On Tuesday, Linn County commissioners answered that, but not without an hourlong deliberation and a lot of back-and-forth.

“I really don’t like that the county and all of you have had to participate in this for four years,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.

Whether you are a property owner who feels a sense of “impending doom” or a developer who doesn’t have certainty about what they are able to develop, being dragged through the process for four years isn’t right, he said.

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger acknowledged there were concerns about her absence at the previous meeting due to a medical emergency. Since then, she said she listened to the recordings and read the statements and documents.

In 2021, the applicant proposed 10 dwellings inside the big game habitat, and it was conditionally approved, Planning Manager Alyssa Boles said.

The commissioners had two possible courses of action before them, Sprenger said. They could interpret the code to apply dwelling standards in the entire section, the 108.6 acres, or just within the big game peripheral habitat, she said.

Commissioner Will Tucker made a motion to cap the number of dwellings inside the habitat to 10. That motion was rescinded in favor of placing more limiting constraints on development.

“I’d like to limit the number, but I think the section does that, not the habitat area,” Sprenger said.

Nyquist then moved to direct staff to prepare findings that cures the remand from LUBA and allows the developer to allow no more than 10 homes within the whole 108.6 acres of land.

Tucker felt that was too restrictive, and he would have changed the number to 12 to 14.

“I’m sitting here thinking this is a really hard decision for the three of us, and we don’t live there,” Sprenger said. “I think this is probably our longest discussion on a land use decision.”

After adding conditions that reference limitations on land use beyond the residential 1-acre lots that encompass each home, prohibition of firearms on the land and other restrictions, the motion passed unanimously.

For owner and developer Lynn Merrill, the decision feels like it “came out of the blue.” Merrill felt that limiting the number of homes to 10 was never discussed.

“I feel disappointed. After years and thousands of pages of documents the decision was made on a whim by Nyquist,” he said in an interview after the meeting.

Going from a maximum of 15 homes to 10 changes a lot of things, Merrill said. Originally his plans called for stewardship of the land. Having fewer homes means more land for homeowners to maintain.

The reduction in homes could result in scaling back on plans to maintain the oak savannah, he said.

Repealing the decision is still an option, Merrill added. But he isn’t quite sure what his next steps will be. That’s dependent how the staff supports its decision via its findings, he said.

For Phillip Calloway, a direct neighbor of the property, the end result is better than what he came into the hearing expecting.

“I very much appreciated Commissioner Nyquist holding the line at 10 for the entire property rather than 10 within habitat,” he said.

Privately Callaway had made up his mind that eight homes would be tolerable. It’s the same number 1000 Friends of Oregon recommended when using the Oregon Department of Wildlife recommendation of a maximum of four dwellings inside the game habitat.

For neighbors Brenda and Corby Wilson there is a sense of relief.

“It feels like a win for the wildlife,” Brenda Wilson said.

They would still prefer there be fewer than 10 dwellings on the land, but the final decision means less disruption to wildlife than what was originally proposed. It felt like the commissioners finally heard their concerns, she added.

But for something that has dragged on for so long, it doesn’t feel over yet.

“We are skeptically optimistic,” Corby Wilson said.

