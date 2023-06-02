Mid-Willamette Valley farmers told U.S. lawmakers Friday, June 2, they want to have more federal funding and stronger policy behind them as they respond to the catastrophic effects of climate change — or at least the money to get out ahead of the pests.

Congress is deciding now what aid and direction the United States will offer food and timber growers as the next Farm Bill works its way through the House Agriculture Committee.

Representatives showed up at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany to pick the minds of local farmers.

Those growing specially organic-certified fruits and veggies have never been interested in subsidies, said Dai Crisp, who farms wine grapes at Temperance Hill Vineyard in Marion County.

“What we’re interested in is research,” Crisp said.

Crisp described gradual changes to climate, and touched on the destruction mentioned by other commenters, who talked of burning forests and ruined food crops.

“A lot of those challenges are driven by volatile weather events,” he said.

Growers of nongrain food crops said they are seeing brown marmorated stink bugs in unprecedented numbers. An invasive bug called Japanese beetle was identified in Washington for the first time in 2022.

“And that guy just eats everything,” Crisp said.

Another speaker urged lawmakers for more funding to support ash replacement after the arrival of a beetle, emerald ash borer, in Oregon in 2022.

Rep. Glen Thompson, from Pennsylvania and chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, sympathized after the arrival of the beetle in his state.

“We don’t have ash to make baseball bats anymore,” he said.

As the base temperature rises in Oregon, species that live in hotter climes find homes in crop plants, he said.

“We are seeing bugs we’ve never seen before because we are shifting to warmer weather,” he said.

Brennan Garrelts, a forester and vice president at Linn County-based Lonerock Timber, said he wants to see private forestlands protected like food crops.

“Like many farmers across the U.S., many forest landowners are land-rich and cash-poor,” Garrelts said.

He told congressional delegates that small tree farmers have no crop insurance, no tax code and no safety net on which to fall back.

“I know several small forest landowners who burned during our Oregon Labor Day fires (in 2020) who were unable to reforest because they lacked the money,” Garrelts said.

The comments echoed Mike Barsotti, a family forestland owner in northern Linn County. He said tree farmers would be more likely to stay in a business with federal support to fall on.

Seedlings — baby trees — are expensive to plant, landowners said, and take decades before they’re old enough to cut down and parcel out as lumber.

That means fires can wipe out potentially decades of investment.

In other crops, farmers take out crop insurance to hedge against fires and storms and other weather that is increasingly common and increasingly destructive with climate shift.

“It would reduce the risk to grow seedlings on speculation,” Barsotti said.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer said, elected in November in Oregon's new 5th Congressional District, she wanted other lawmakers to hear the perspective of those in her district where some of the state’s deadliest and most destructive fires have burned.

She steered away from the percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“I think net carbon is what we’re talking about,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “We know we grow things that suppress carbon.”

She said the timber subcommittee on which she and Rep. Doug LaMalfa sit will be examining management policies as an antidote to unmitigated forest fires.

“If we do nothing, we are going to continue to see more (fires) as we move forward.”

In his closing remarks, LaMalfa told the audience he intends to push back against legislation that targets emission of greenhouse gasses by vehicles and appliances.

“We like our gas stoves. We like our combustion vehicles. And I’ll remind everybody that carbon dioxide is only .04% of our atmosphere,” LaMalfa said.

