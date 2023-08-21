One of the region’s largest emitters of airborne pollutants, a specialty metal smelter in Millersburg, is seeking to more than double the tons of carbon monoxide allowed in its major federal air quality permit after limits on the company were set too low.

ATI Millersburg applied with Oregon’s environmental regulator to output up to 3,722 tons of carbon monoxide from its site north of Albany where workers refine extreme heat- and wear-resistant metals like hafnium, niobium, titanium and zirconium.

The state set ATI’s limit at 1,744 tons each year in 2015 after “incorrect” testing undercounted carbon monoxide output and led regulators to issue the permit in “error,” according to an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality report.

Before 2015, Oregon allowed ATI to emit more than 9,700 tons of carbon monoxide each year but reduced that figure too low when issuing a permit under Title V of the Clean Air Act.

Regulators say they should have set the carbon monoxide limit based on the amount of material converted to gas while refining zirconium, calculating based on how much coke the company uses in a chlorinating process.

Instead, the permit is based on three, one-hour tests that attempted to measure carbon monoxide where it was emitted at the source.

ATI chlorinates zirconium oxide, converting the material into 15,516 tons each year of zirconium tetrachloride. The company produces up to 2.3 tons of carbon monoxide for each of the 1,596 tons of coke used in the process.

In the permit application report, Oregon’s environment department calls the chlorinating process “highly variable.” None of the one-hour tests covered an entire chlorination batch, according to the state’s report.

And Oregon reduced the limit of carbon monoxide by about 8,000 tons based on the results.

ATI Millersburg applied in 2020 to renew its Title V permit. Tests likely have undercounted emissions for years at the site for years where a sensor on an exhaust system measures how much carbon monoxide is in the air coming off the chlorination process.

That monitor continuously measures how much carbon monoxide is in the exhaust but not how much exhaust is flowing past.

“Since the flow rate is not contemporaneous with the CO concentration measurements, it is not an accurate measure of CO emissions,” the department states in its report.

A Department of Environmental Quality representative did not answer questions about the test or prolonged permit application process before deadline.

