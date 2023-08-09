How do you depict the identity of a town? That’s a question muralist Eileen Hinckle has had to answer as she works on her latest project in downtown Albany.

On the corner of First Avenue and Southwest Washington Street a once blank wall is now filling up with color in the heart of downtown.

Large blue letters and pink, rust red and green poke through images of the city. A lift machine allows Hinckle to reach anywhere on the approximately 30-foot wall. Flecks of paint have spattered her pants and T-shirt.

An open car trunk revealed brushes, buckets, spray bottles and paint cans.

“It’s kind of my mobile office,” Hinckle said with a laugh. She usually starts working early in the morning and brings out an umbrella to escape the afternoon sun.

When Hinckle was commissioned to paint the Albany Chamber of Commerce mural, she was tasked with representing a place. It's a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly, she said.

"The identity of a town is constantly shifting, it’s different depending on who you talk to,” she said.

But when you put paint to a wall, you are taking those ideas and making them concrete somehow. That’s really powerful, she said.

Hinckle is a new resident to Albany, and while working on the mural, she has done her own reflecting on the city’s identity.

“The goal is to celebrate and promote a sense of collective identity we are all a part of,” she said.

Hinckle said Albany Chamber of Commerce officials had a clear vision of what they wanted, and she gave her input to make the vision a reality. The mural looks through the lens of industry and commerce through the city, she said.

The mural depicts some Albany landmarks: the clocktower by the train station and a scene of the bridge. There’s also someone working in a factory, a nod to the metals industry in Albany.

Some scenes are yet to be painted. Hinckle is working on the grass seed field, and there’s a historical depiction that is yet to be decided, she said.

By painting these elements, Albany’s identity is made up of agriculture, the metals industry and the transportation sector, all of which helped it earn the name “Hub City.”

Even the colors represent the city. Hinckle chose brick red to represent the bricks often seen in Albany’s architecture

The unfinished parts of the mural are sprinkled with symbols, a star, a moon, a smiley face. Catch them while you can.

It’s called a doodle map, Hinckle said. It’s what helps guide where to position the images she is painting, she said. She has a smaller version of the doodle map on a piece of paper.

The method gives her a grid system to work off of. The layer is then painted over with the elements of the mural's design.

Even though the project is incomplete, many people are already stopping by to take photos with it, Hinckle said.

Hinckle has done murals in Peru, where she lived for six years, as well as projects around Albany and Corvallis. She painted the chameleon on the side of Reptopia, the greetings mural in Corvallis, and most recently, the mural on Second Avenue depicting a child with a flashlight.

It was the news of Hinckle’s penultimate mural that actually got her the latest job at the Chamber of Commerce.

President of the Chamber of Commerce Janet Steele has been wanting a mural on the building since she’s worked there, about 28 years, she said. But, things started to fall into place once she read about Hinckle in an Albany Democrat-Herald article, she said.

The mural is in an ideal location: across from the carousel and right next to a transformation in progress, Steele said. Albany’s multimillion-dollar waterfront project is underway and the mural marks an entry point to the new development.

“We hope people feel proud to be part of the community,” she said.

Hinckle expects the mural to be finished by mid-September.

