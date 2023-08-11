A new internet provider will soon be in Albany, but residents are upset over the construction, citing gripes with communication, safety and workers who unexpectedly have entered their property.

In June, the utility franchise with Ziply Fiber came before the City Council to give notice it was bringing fiber optic internet service to the city. Some councilors expressed support over the franchise, because more internet providers mean more options for residents.

“It creates competition and creates opportunities for people to make a choice,” Mayor Alex Johnson II said in the June 28 council meeting.

The franchise agreement gives access to the city’s right of way. But since construction started, residents have called police, voiced their concerns at City Hall and took to Facebook.

Now, the internet company has terminated the subcontractor responsible for the construction in Albany.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, a franchise agreement with Ziply Fiber was approved Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Communication

“I’m concerned that I wasn’t informed,” Shay Brunson told city councilors at their Monday, Aug. 7 work session. Brunson is a middle school language arts teacher in Albany.

She said there was no knock, no door hanger, no letter or any other form of communication to let her know that workers would be on her property. Her son was at a nearby friend’s house when two workers came into the backyard while they were home alone.

It was a scary experience, said 12-year-old Mikey Brunson. The workers only knocked on the door after they had gone in the backyard, he said.

Shay Brunson wasn’t aware of the work on her yard until she came home to a dirt pile and a metal rod poking out of her grass. She informed the police because she thought it was vandalism, she said in an interview after the council meeting.

“I’m very disturbed by the fact that a company is welcome to come into our town and start making changes and enter properties without any notification, and I would like to see that rectified and my yard fixed,” she said.

Others took to Facebook to express their ire over workers not identifying themselves or explaining the work they were doing. Some property owners acknowledged calling the police on workers.

Although the city posted notices on its Facebook page, many residents were unaware of the construction and said the company never reached out to them personally through any means.

“The company he works for needs to provide company ID. It would save homeowners, the police and their workers a lot of trouble and time,” Mary Lloyd said on Facebook.

According to a representative of Kirkland, Washington-based Ziply, there are three types of notifications that go out to residents: letters sent by mail, flyers hung on residents’ doors and a knock on the door.

Sometimes people aren’t home to receive the knock on the door or don’t check their mailbox, Ryan Luckin, vice president of marketing, said.

The city gave the company permission to work on public right of way and sometimes people don’t realize they have city easements on their property, he said.

Safety

On Tuesday Aug. 8, subcontractors doing work for Ziply struck a gas line in a Marion Street neighborhood. After the incident, the subcontracted company was terminated, according to Luckin.

Joel Dahl, owner of Dahl’d Up Construction, was taken aback when he saw a man on top of an unmarked van with no harness or equipment. It was a safety concern, he said.

When he approached the worker, there were no business cards or any information to indicate who he was, he said.

“People should have a right to know who people are when they are working in your neighborhood,” Dahl said.

Safety is also on Shay Brunson's mind. She is concerned for children who may be home when the workers arrive at properties unannounced, like what happened with her son's friend.

The workers' safety is also in jeopardy, she added, because they are confronted by people trying to defend themselves.

Shay Brunson is both unhappy with the city and Ziply for not communicating, she said.

After voicing her concerns Monday, she said she feels heard but is still unhappy. Learning that 10 feet of her property is considered an easement that workers have a right to access was upsetting.

Then there's the issue with the metal rod in her yard. It's like a stake, to which cable will be used to shore up the nearby utility pole as more equipment is attached to it.

Now Shay Brunson worries about people tripping because many kids walk through or play in her yard, she said.

She also wonders how much weight the poles can withstand, adding that the city should have done its due diligence to ensure they could bear the weight of the added Ziply cables, she said.

One pole across the street from her property is already leaning, she added.

The poles are not city property, said Matt Harrington, communications officer for the city. Most of them are owned by Pacific Power.

Utility pole owners can submit applications to attach equipment which are approved before the construction process begins, Luckin said.

Before approving a pole attachment, Pacific Power conducts a pre-inspection of the pole and, if necessary, cost estimates to reconfigure attachments or replace poles. The inspector will determine feasibility of attachments with safety in mind, according to a utility spokesperson.

"PacifiCorp does not permit applicants to reinforce PacifiCorp owned poles, nor is it Pacific Power’s business practice to do so. If a pole is lacking in strength, height, or is otherwise deteriorated, Pacific Power will replace it," Pacific Power Communications Officer Simon Gutierrez said.

“I feel like they (Ziply) disrespected the whole city of Albany,” Brunson said.

Going forward

With the company is waiting on pole attachment permits, construction is expected to finish in Albany by the end of September, Luckin said. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, construction of fiber optic internet is only just beginning after approval of a franchise agreement with Ziply Fiber awarded just this week.

“I would have told my friends in Lebanon to speak out against this,” Brunson said.

Brunson hopes that the franchise in Albany can be revoked. Even though the subcontractor was fired, more needs to be more done, she said.

Brunson wants a fence added to her yard to mitigate safety issues that Ziply is adding by putting the rods and cables in her yard, she said.

“If it were up to me i wouldn’t let them back into the city,” she said.