Amid a major road construction project, some Albany businesses are struggling.

Since construction started along Queen Avenue three months ago, sales at Fay’s Cafe have scaled back by 75%, said owner Fei Jiang. Down the street, business at an independent convenience store, GPS Market, has fallen back by about 60%, manager Rick Tepple said.

Fay’s Cafe

Inside Fay’s Cafe, black and white photographs line the bright red walls. Pictures of Marilyn Monroe and historic photographs depicting 1950s nostalgia: milkshakes, diners and jukeboxes. There’s vintage style bar stools and tables, but they’re all empty — except one.

On a recent day, two customers found themselves alone at Fay’s Cafe. They had tried to get to the eatery at least a dozen times but had difficulties with the traffic, Lela Osborn said.

After seeing a Facebook post about the business struggling, they decided to make more of an effort and take a detour to get to the diner, Osborn said.

Cafe owner Jiang ran from the kitchen to the drinking fountain, multitasking between filling the machine with ice and preparing two cheeseburgers.

“It’s harder than COVID,” Jiang said. At least with the pandemic, people could get to the restaurant, she said. With construction it’s like asking people to “arrive by helicopter,” she said.

As part of the Queen Avenue construction project, underground pipes will be replaced, the streets will be repaved and the streetscape tweaked for accessibility. The project involves around 5,600 feet of asphalt rehabilitation west of Broadway. It also calls for a replacement of approximately 3,500 feet of the waterline between Liberty and Ferry streets.

Work started in May and has an estimated completion date of Sept. 1. The road closed completely to through traffic on June 20.

For Jiang that translates to more than two months of struggling to pay bills and not being able to give her workers full-time hours, she said.

Jesus Carvajal, a single father of two, has had to make difficult decisions since his hours were cut at Fay’s Cafe. He is behind on the power bill and trying to cut costs where he can. He only uses AC a couple hours out of the day and has been barely able to make rent the last few months he said.

“I’m having to choose what to buy and what not to buy,” he said.

Carvajal has worked at Fay’s for six years. He usually works between 40 and 50 hours a week. But since June, he has been working 20-hour work weeks. He’s trying to find part-time work in the meantime but hasn't had much luck, he said.

GPS Market

Down the street, another small business is struggling.

“Business has been extremely difficult,” GPS Market manager Tepple said.

The convenience store at 1655 SW Queen Ave. has had delays in deliveries and about a 60% decrease in sales. The owners have lost about $70,000 since construction began, he estimated.

At one point the business was blocked in every direction because of the construction on Queen Avenue as well as some work being done on Lincoln Street, he said.

The construction has also delayed restocking. A delivery by the Pepsi truck was delayed by three weeks because drivers didn’t believe they could get through, he said.

Tepple said he felt like the construction was poorly timed because there are several road projects happening all at once. Between Albany and Corvallis, a bridge is undergoing construction, construction along Highway 20 and Queen Avenue's restoration.

This cuts off access to Albany, he said.

As manager of the convenience store, Tepple is often deferred to for communication because the owners speak sparse English, he said. They are an Indian family who are immigrants, he said. And the last few months have been a real financial hardship.

They've taken to working longer days to keep up with the gaps in business.

“If he and his wife didn't work six days a week, 12 hours a day it wouldn’t be open anymore,” he said.

Tepple admires his bosses, and has felt frustrated by the city’s communication, he said.

“They’re killing this store,” he said.

Seeking support

Jiang reached out to the city for help but the experience left her wanting. At a recent City Council meeting, she was told she couldn’t address the panel during the meeting because she didn’t come during the allotted time for public comments.

It was the last meeting before councilors take a six-week break, so by the time Jiang can address the City Council — in September — the construction may be complete.

City Manager Peter Troedsson said Jiang could file a claim with her insurance if she was missing out on business, he said during the Wednesday, Aug. 9 council meeting.

But Jiang doesn’t believe she can. She wasn’t able to get insurance benefits during the pandemic, she said. The insurance only works for natural disasters or robberies, she said.

The project shouldn't come as a surprise, Albany civil engineer Chris Cerklewski said, as the city and contractors gave notice about the construction several times throughout the years.

The first notice came in the form of a mailed letter in July 2021; then there was a notification the project was delayed in June 2022 and again in April of this year overviewing the schedule and types of work.

Construction started on the west end and moved eastward, so construction every day may have been different, he said, making it difficult to denote specific detours, Cerklewski said.

Instead, the city uses flaggers to help guide people and some signs indicating businesses are still open, he said.

But for Jiang, that isn’t enough.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Even if people know her restaurant is open, they still aren't coming in because it's too difficult to access, she said.

Jiang isn’t happy with her interactions with the city but has found support in the community. After a few Facebook posts, people have brought attention to her struggling business.

"The residents are lovely. They’ve given us love and care,” she said.

Related stories: