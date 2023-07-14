Avelo Airlines, a bargain carrier that flies in and out of Eugene Airport, will be adding service to Salem Municipal Airport, bringing commercial flights closer to Linn and Benton counties.

The company announced the news Thursday, July 13.

Flights out of Salem will connect to Los Angeles, via Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Las Vegas.

Avelo is the first commercial airline serving Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) in nearly 15 years, according to the company. It made the move to tap into the Willamette Valley market, which is home to 70% of Oregon’s population.

Service begins early October, the company said in a news release.

Introductory one-way fares between SLE and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport and BUR start at $39. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo will operate twice-weekly nonstop service on Thursdays and Sundays between Salem and Las Vegas beginning Oct. 5, 2023.

Twice-weekly nonstop service on Fridays and Mondays between Salem and BUR begins Oct. 6. This route will then adjust to Thursdays and Sundays on Nov. 2.

Both routes will utilize Boeing 737 aircraft, according to the release.

"As the first airline to serve the capital city in nearly 15 years, Avelo makes getting to your favorite destinations easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release.

The mayor of Salem, Chris Hoy, issued a statement: “This is a bright day for Salem’s future. As our city continues its coming of age journey, commercial passenger air service will make investing in our city easier and will make the world a little more accessible for our residents who travel."