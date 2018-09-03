Forks and Corks Catering of Corvallis has developed a new scholarship opportunity for students in high school culinary programs.
The Food and Beverage Industry Friends Scholarship will be offered to six incoming college freshmen, all top graduates of local high school culinary programs, to attend the Linn-Benton Community College Culinary Arts program.
An invitation-only industry party fundraiser celebrating the launch of the scholarship will be held Thursday, Sept. 6 at Vue Corvallis, 517 NW Second St.
Food, beverage and hospitality owners, managers and executive chefs interested in attending are encouraged to contact Kate Lynch at Forks and Corks Catering, kate.lynch@forksandcorkscatering.com, for more information.
The scholarship was born through Lynch’s involvement with the Linn-Benton Community College Culinary Arts’ advisory board, where she represents local industry interests.
Lynch launched the scholarship in hopes that those in the local food, beverage, and hospitality scene would rise to champion the culinary school with donations and support.
"We’re a hard-working lot of people — fiercely loyal to each other and our industry," Lynch said in a press release about the new progam. "What better group to rally behind this effort?"
Plans are also underway to add internship and mentorship programs for recipients throughout their two-year college careers.
Early contributors to the scholarship fund include Chris Heuchert, First Alternative Co-op, Forks and Corks Catering, Gathering Together Farm, and Valley Catering.
To learn more, contact Andrew Wynings, LBCC director of development and operations, at 541-917-4255.