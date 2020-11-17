Business opposition grows to Brown's COVID-19 'freeze'

A growing number of businesses and business organizations are opposing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's statewide "freeze" to slow the spread of COVID-19

Among the most recent opponents is the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon, which sent Brown a letter on Sunday saying that requiring restaurants and bars to only serve to-go food will lead to thousands of permanent closures.

"Restaurants and bars cannot survive with to-go operations only. A survey of independently owned restaurants indicates that the loss of indoor dining results in a revenue loss on average of 81.75% thus forcing closures and mass layoffs," said the letter from the nonprofit organization, which was signed by 300 restaurant owners. "Additionally, our businesses don't operate like hardware stores, we can't just flip a switch and walk away. Each time we close we lose perishable inventory and we have to maintain payroll to properly shut down the business."

The letter was sent two days after Brown announced the new restrictions on Friday. They will be effective statewide at least two weeks staring Wednesday, Nov. 18, and four weeks in Multnomah County and possibly Washington County.