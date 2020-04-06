Business get chance to chat with Merkley

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local business owners are invited to participate in a virtual town hall at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.

The event is being organized by Let’s Keep Connected, a partnership between the Foundry Collective, the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office and the Linn-Benton Community College Small Business Development Center.

The virtual town hall is free and registration is available online at www.letskeepconnected.org.

Let’s Keep Connected aims to share information specific to building business resiliency in the mid-valley.

“Businesses in our area need information to make smart choices and adapt during this time of uncertainty,” said Kate Porsche, the manager of the economic development office.

Let’s Keep Connected currently hosts three virtual town halls per week, Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday’s session features Sam Goldstein, deputy director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Future sessions will focus on updates on federal relief, information from local economic development partners, updates from state employment officials and frequently asked questions from the community.

See www.letskeepconnected.org for more information and the full schedule.