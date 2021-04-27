 Skip to main content
Bus driver exposure caused Central Linn shutdown
Bus driver exposure caused Central Linn shutdown

Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 02

Cars line up at the Good Samaritan Regional Health Center test site for COVID-19 at Northeast Belvue Street in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Central Linn School District was closed to in-person learning on Monday after three bus drivers disclosed exposures to COVID-19 Sunday night. 

The district sent out communications via social media on Monday announcing the shutdown but did not expand on the reasons behind the need to pause in-person learning, disclose how many people had been affected or describe in what capacity they interacted with the school district. 

On Tuesday, the district said three bus drivers disclosed exposures to COVID-19 on Sunday, forcing the district to close on Monday due to issues surrounding transporting kids to school. 

The bus drivers were removed from their routes and are quarantining for 14 days. 

Additionally, the district said students who were on the bus routes must also quarantine and not take part in in-person learning. 

In total, about 25 students were impacted. 

Those students were contacted by the district, and all other students were permitted to return to in-person learning on Tuesday. 

In the statement released on Monday, the district said, "Quarantine can be avoided and the virus stopped in the community if everyone 16 and over gets vaccinated, and we all follow safety protocols in and out of the school setting. The Halsey/Brownsville area (is) becoming a hotspot due to low vaccination rates. Protect yourself, your family and our community and get your shot."

