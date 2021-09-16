Bull Fire eclipses 20,000 acres, containment increases

The Bull Complex Fire has now eclipsed 20,000 acres, though containment estimates for the blaze burning in Marion and Clackamas counties has increased.

The fire is now estimated at 21,191 acres in size and containment is listed at 15% by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team that’s overseeing the efforts. There are 447 personnel assigned to the complex.

The fire, located 12 miles northeast of Detroit, is a culmination of five different blazes started by lightning strikes on Aug. 2. Three of the fires, the Janus, Kola and Ridge fires, were located on the southeast corner of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area in Marion County. A fourth fire, the Round Lake Fire, was located in the east of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness. A fifth fire, the Ogre Creek Fire, was located in the Round Lake Area.

Recently, the fire has been most active in the Upper Dickey Creek, Mother Lode Creek, Pansey Creek, and Battle Creek drainages, in the northern portions of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area. The latest update from the fire management teams says it’s expected to continue growing on this side in the next couple of days.

Containment lines have been built along the north, south and west sides of the