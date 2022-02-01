Build Lebanon Trails to hold work day Feb. 12

Build Lebanon Trails will hold a trail work day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Gill’s Landing RV Park, 1400 E. Grant St.

The task for the day is to remove English ivy from trees near the concrete at the Old Mill Trail. Participants are asked to wear apparel good for working in dirt, mud and quite possibly rain, especially work gloves and boots.

Those who have them are asked to bring pruners, loppers, handsaws and hatchets; mark your tools for identification. Loaner tools will also be available.

Further information is available at buildlebanontrails.com/events/trail-work-day-2022.

