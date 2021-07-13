Build Lebanon Trails sets workday for Saturday

Build Lebanon Trails has set its July trail workday for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the Eagle Scout Trail near Riverview Park, 2297 Robbins Way.

Participants should meet in the park’s parking lot off Mountain River Drive.

Those attending will clear the trail, which is now connected from Riverview to Gill’s Landing. A section of the soft surface at the Riverview end needs attention to improve footing. If turnout and time allows, participants will remove trash.

Participants are reminded to dress appropriately for this type of work. Those who have a metal rake are asked to bring it along.

