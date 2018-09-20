Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler spoke at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce forum luncheon on Wednesday, positioning himself as a moderate voice above partisan bickering who would speak for all of Oregon, both urban and rural.
“What’s missing right now is a governor who cares about rural Oregon and a governor who will lead,” said Buehler, a state representative and physician from Bend.
Oregonians want government that’s both wise and thrifty, but the state is struggling with severe problems that are getting worse despite record revenue, Buehler said. “They really feel Oregon can and should be doing so much better,” he added.
Buehler said that among the major issues facing the state are failing schools, Oregon’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS), a homeless crisis and more.
A classroom funding crisis that’s led to school staff reductions is the prime example of Democrat Gov. Kate Brown’s ineffective leadership, and that can be tied to PERS, Buehler said.
Oregon has the shortest school year in the nation, he added, and by the time students here finish high school, they have the equivalent of a year less of instruction time than many other states.
“I’ll lead Oregon schools from the bottom five in the nation to the top five in five years,” Buehler said.
He also said he won’t sign a single new spending bill until he has a PERS reform bill on his desk.
Buehler said PERS reform should include a $100,000 cap on annual salaries for retired employees. Going forward, all public employees would transition away from PERS into a traditional 401k plan, he added.
“Those changes will put $1 billion back in the state budget,” he said.
Oregon’s homeless crisis is being tackled by programs that combine compassion with tough love, and Buehler said he would invest in those organizations to save lives.
“A tent or a sidewalk should no longer be anyone’s home,” Buehler said.
Oregon has one of the worst mental health care programs in the nation, and that helps contribute to the homelessness issue, as well as people being incarcerated for minor crimes and essentially getting treatment in jail, he added.
“Right now, I see way too many people throughout the state slipping through the cracks,” Buehler said.
Buehler also blasted Oregon’s foster child program, suggested Oregon do more forest fire-prevention work on both state and federal lands, and said Oregon’s budget needs to switch from the current model, which is based on existing revenues and expenditures, to a “zero-based” system.
The Oregon State University graduate, who played baseball for the Beavers, also praised the state and its potential.
“We live in one of the world’s most beautiful places. We have a lot of talented people in this state,” Buehler said, adding that Oregon was blessed with natural resources.
Nearly 400 people attended Buehler’s speech, which came just before the chamber’s 2018 Albany Business Extravaganza at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center on Wednesday afternoon.
About 130 businesses and organizations had booths at the event, which is used for networking and to expose residents to local companies. Roughly 1,500 people come to the Albany Business Extravaganza every year, according to the chamber.
Kymber Green of Albany, the office manager for Ultrex, an office equipment company, had a booth at the event and also attended the luncheon. She said she liked Buehler’s speech and appreciated that it covered a range of topics, including rural Oregon.
“I’m absolutely going to vote for him. I’m impressed,” Green added.