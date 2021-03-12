Budget no walk in the park for Albany Parks and Rec

To tighten its belt, the department has already done away with the adult sports program, though playing fields will still be in use. Instead of shouldering the cost, the city has invited other local programs to take over the responsibility.

Staff has also been cut — a continuing trend since the Great Recession. In 2008, there were 32 staffers in the department. After the recession, that number dropped to about 20 and, according to Lyddane, never increased much more than that.

“Recreation programs are a vital asset to any community being a warm and welcoming place, but costs for services are also increasing faster than our community is able to pay for them,” she said. For instance, Lyddane said, people will often ask why they have to pay more than they are used to at the community pool or for a class at the senior center. The answer, she said, is simple: Materials cost more than they used to, and staff costs like health insurance and PERS keep increasing as well —two things the department has no control over.

Unlike a family budget, the department cannot opt out of paying for employee health insurance or retirement benefits. It’s also difficult to cut programming the community says it needs.