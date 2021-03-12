Budget no walk in the park for Albany Parks and Rec

When the world went silent as restaurants and retail shops closed to stem the spread of COVID-19, Albany’s parks only grew louder.
“Outdoors was the safe space,” Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said.
But there are no entry fees for city parks, and for a department that has to make up 34% of its revenue through fees, last year's pandemic-related restrictions on facilities and programs that do generate revenue widened an already big budget gap.
This spring, the city of Albany will begin rolling out its budget process. Every municipality in the state is mandated by law to turn in a balanced budget, and even prior to COVID-19, Albany was already laying out the chopping block and sharpening its knives to turn red into black.
The Parks and Recreation Department, Lyddane said, was the canary in the coal mine when it came to how much COVID-19 was going to impact department budgets.
“Parks and Rec is a little different as the challenges we were going to face hit us already,” she said. “When COVID shut down our facilities, it meant we didn’t have revenue coming in, so a lot of the services and staff changes we were looking at, we already had to make those in order to balance our budget coming into this biennium.”
Parks and Recreation is looking to cut $1.1 million in order to balance its budget, 62% of which comes from property taxes. The rest is made up through user fees, donations, grants and sponsorships.
To tighten its belt, the department has already done away with the adult sports program, though playing fields will still be in use. Instead of shouldering the cost, the city has invited other local programs to take over the responsibility.
Staff has also been cut — a continuing trend since the Great Recession. In 2008, there were 32 staffers in the department. After the recession, that number dropped to about 20 and, according to Lyddane, never increased much more than that.
“Recreation programs are a vital asset to any community being a warm and welcoming place, but costs for services are also increasing faster than our community is able to pay for them,” she said. For instance, Lyddane said, people will often ask why they have to pay more than they are used to at the community pool or for a class at the senior center. The answer, she said, is simple: Materials cost more than they used to, and staff costs like health insurance and PERS keep increasing as well —two things the department has no control over.
Unlike a family budget, the department cannot opt out of paying for employee health insurance or retirement benefits. It’s also difficult to cut programming the community says it needs.
“I know our last city council, when we were talking about budget cuts, talked about closing the pool,” Lyddane said. “But there isn’t another space large enough for people who need to be in the water, who need the pool for therapies, for community members who need to be able to access the pool.”
The community pool, though, has been closed throughout the last year, meaning it wasn’t generating the same amount of revenue. It makes forecasting difficult, Lyddane said.
COVID-19 regulations continue to change based on state mandates, county case counts and risk designations. It’s unknown, in most cases, what businesses will be allowed to operate in the next month and what facilities will have to remain closed.
“It’s been really hard,” Lyddane said. “On the parks side, our attendance was out of the park. But that meant more trash in the park and in the cans and replacing dog poop bags on our trails and bringing out more porta-potties. Our staff was also having difficult conversations with people who didn’t understand why courts weren’t open or why they couldn’t have their family reunion in our parks.”
“On the recreation side,” she continued, “we’re the folks who want to get people together, and we had to flip it on a moment’s notice with no guidebook and figure out how to bring people together.”
This last year, that has looked like drive-through events and engaging with the community online.
It’s also looked like altering mowing and watering schedules and looking at every contract to ensure the city was paying the least amount of money while still being able to obtain the service and cover risk. Going forward, River Rhythms will have one less show and the department will continue to look for ways to tighten its belt.
It will also continue to answer budget questions the public has: like why can the city afford the Waterfront Project but not basic sports programs?
“Those are dollars,” Lyddane said, “that our department is not overseeing at all. Those are CARA dollars.”
CARA is the city’s urban renewal district, and dollars generated through that process cannot be used for any other purpose than that outlined by the CARA board and are specific to downtown Albany.
“I believe we have stabilized,” Lyddane said in regards to her department’s budget going forward with the $1.1 million cut. “Without a change in funding, this will be a conversation that will just continue, how to continue sustaining services. We’re balancing our checkbooks like everyone else, but with that comes a reduction in services — and that’s the heartbreaking part.”