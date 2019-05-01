The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold two meetings this month to determine 2019-21 budgets and set maximum tax rates for county service districts.
Public hearings will be held on each of the individual budgets.
Both meetings will be held at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
At 3 p.m. on May 9, the commissioners will take action on the Cascade View, Extension Service, Hidden Valley and South Third county service districts.
At 4:45 p.m. on May 21, the commissioners will address the Alpine, Alsea and Alsea Human Services county service districts.