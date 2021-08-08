Bud Pierce runs for governor again, thinks the second time's the charm

On homelessness, Pierce said the governor has to put together a task force of experts who will report daily on the realities on the ground, in every city. The governor needs to know about efforts like the ones in Corvallis, for example, to clear out homeless camps from city parks. But, he acknowledged, the best way to clean up camps is to have adequate shelters for unhoused folks to go to, something he says is sorely lacking in most communities.

“People need to be taken to real shelters,” he said. “And the minute they’re sheltered and given the necessities of life, we need to start working with them so they can change in a positive way.”

Programs need to include treatments for mental health issues, drug abuse problems or other conditions that prevent people from being productive members of society, Pierce said. To do that, he thinks it will take public and private partnerships, with local business filling the gaps that limited state and federal funding can provide.

On education, he says Oregon needs to provide more options for students. He specifically pointed to Massachusetts, which overhauled its public school system to create more trade schools and career technical universities. In K-12 schools, he says the focus needs to be “more on the ability and accountability of the teacher in classroom and not bureaucracy and keeping track of numbers.”