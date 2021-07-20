Bruler Fire now 10% contained

Crews have continued mop-up work around the Bruler Fire perimeter, hoping to keep the blaze in Linn County from spreading. The fire, burning in Willamette National Forest land northeast of Green Peter Reservoir, is estimated at 156 acres and is now considered 10% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Sweet Home Ranger Station.
The Bruler Fire was first discovered last Monday, after which it more than doubled in size. Favorable weather conditions and quick work by firefighters have kept the fire from spreading since, however. Since early last week, crews have focused on establishing a perimeter to hold the fire within, using a combination of heavy machinery and digging crews.
Over the weekend, fire activity increased on the northwest and southwest corners of the fire. A helicopter dumped water the fire to prevent it from escaping the established control lines, and a small spot fire was controlled immediately outside of the fire’s perimeter.
Additional heavy equipment is being assigned to combat the blaze, including masticators which are working to clear the roads for more vehicles to get machines and personnel to the area. Crews are using sprinklers around the fire perimeter to dampen the terrain as well as focusing on removing snags or hanging limbs that could lead to future spot fires. This kind of work is expected to continue over the next day and throughout the week.
Air quality around the communities of Detroit and Sweet Home continue to be listed as “good,” according to the press release. An extensive closure of roads and recreation sites in the area is still in place. It includes sites along the Quartzville Recreation Corridor, like Yellowbottom Campground and Old Miner’s Meadow Group Site. More detailed information about closures can be found online at the Willamette National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov.
