Bruler Fire increases in acreage, containment

“Due to the rugged terrain, deep duff layer and large old trees, this fire will be on the landscape until we receive significant rain,” incident commander Brian Gales wrote in the release. “Taking the energy out of the fire area is critical to our success and remains our highest priority.”

This is why officials say current efforts are focused on clearing out fuels and making sure the containment perimeter will actually hold the fire in place. The online InciWeb portal that details this fire warns that hotter temperatures and lower humidity in the coming weeks could increase fire activity. Low winds have helped keep the fire from spreading, but increases in wind activity could also fan the fire.

The roads and recreation areas surrounding the Bruler Fire will remain closed, too, as additional vehicles and machinery move into the area.

The closure contains much of the northern stretch of the Quartzville Recreation Corridor, the Middle Santiam Wilderness, and the Old Cascade Crest trail system. The full map of closures is found on the Forest Service website at www.fs.usda.gov.

So far, the fire has not had a significant impact on the air quality of surrounding communities, as both Sweet Home and Detroit are showing healthy air status on the Oregon Smoke Blog website. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

