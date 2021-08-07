 Skip to main content
Bruler Fire 75% contained
Bruler Fire 75% contained

Here is a shot from the perimeter of the Bruler Fire burning in Linn County about seven miles northeast of Green Peter Reservoir. 

 U.S. Forest Service

The Bruler Fire burning in Linn County is now considered 75% contained, though fire experts estimate that it could keep burning until well into October.

First detected on July 12, the Bruler Fire is named after Bruler Creek, located in the area northeast of Green Peter Reservoir and within the Quartzville Recreation Corridor where the fire is burning. As has been the case for weeks, it’s currently estimated at 195 acres in size.

The Bootleg wildfire continues to ravage a national forest in southeastern Oregon. The fire's frontline looks like a Hellscape.The blaze is growing by about four miles a day. It is already half the size of the state of Rhode Island. A high-pressure system sitting over the region caused officials to call for red flag warnings once again.  The winds are slowing, but they are expected to pick up again over the weekend. Oregon Governor Kate Brown says the state has had no downtime to recover from last year's record fires. She said: "It's shaping up to be another difficult wildfire season. And unfortunately, we're responding to new fires as we're still recovering from last year's devastating fire season."Two thousand firefighters and emergency crew members are working around the clock to put out hot spots and cut fire ditches. The Bootleg fire is the state's fourth largest fire since 1900. Four weeks of heat waves and an unprecedented drought have made conditions worse.   The smoke from the Bootleg fire is spreading across the country.  A satellite loop shows the smoke drifting into Minnesota and creating hazards there.  It is also impacting New York City. Heavy smoke haze clouded the Big Apple's skyline on Tuesday.Along the California and Nevada border, homeowner Tony Galvez and his daughter had to flee their home as the out-of-control Tamarack Fire burned dangerously close.  Galvez said: "My daughter and I, we grabbed as much as we could and got out. Didn't have much time, but we got out alive so that's what matters."Galvez's family was safe, but the fire destroyed his house. Officials ordered more evacuations as the fire, heatwave and drought in the area continue to rage on.

Crews have managed to contain the fire since then, with “moderate backing (and) creeping” occurring but minor spread. Crews established multiple containment lines around the fire’s perimeter, both immediate response lines and contingency lines that are intended to hold the fire from further spread if weather conditions lead to more activity than previous weeks.

The incident management website for the fire describes varying levels of fuel within and surrounding the fire perimeter.

“The fire area is dominated by heavy timber litter and varying degrees of live understory with some pockets of lighters fuels,” the report states. “Roll out of material along steep underslung lines continue to be a threat to containment. Lichen drape in trees is reported to be the primary ladder fuel to get fire into (the) canopy and establish some isolated tree torching.”

Currently, the fire’s total containment date is estimated to be Oct. 30, so area closures are still in effect while crews watch the fire’s activity as weather patterns change.

So far, the fire has not had significant impacts on air quality for surrounding communities, with both Detroit and Sweet Home showing “good” air quality readings. The latest report on Oregon Smoke Blog, a website updated by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality using reports by various forest partners, says that air quality should remain good throughout the weekend and into next week.

Health officials recommend that people refill inhalers and other needed medications while the air quality is good.

The area surrounding the Bruler Fire is still closed to the public while containment efforts continue. The large closure area includes roads and recreation sites along the Quartzville Recreation Corridor, the Middle Santiam Wilderness, and the Old Cascade Crest trail system.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

