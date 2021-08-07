Bruler Fire 75% contained

The Bruler Fire burning in Linn County is now considered 75% contained, though fire experts estimate that it could keep burning until well into October.

First detected on July 12, the Bruler Fire is named after Bruler Creek, located in the area northeast of Green Peter Reservoir and within the Quartzville Recreation Corridor where the fire is burning. As has been the case for weeks, it’s currently estimated at 195 acres in size.

Crews have managed to contain the fire since then, with “moderate backing (and) creeping” occurring but minor spread. Crews established multiple containment lines around the fire’s perimeter, both immediate response lines and contingency lines that are intended to hold the fire from further spread if weather conditions lead to more activity than previous weeks.

The incident management website for the fire describes varying levels of fuel within and surrounding the fire perimeter.

“The fire area is dominated by heavy timber litter and varying degrees of live understory with some pockets of lighters fuels,” the report states. “Roll out of material along steep underslung lines continue to be a threat to containment. Lichen drape in trees is reported to be the primary ladder fuel to get fire into (the) canopy and establish some isolated tree torching.”