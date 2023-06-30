By now, everyone in the mid-Willamette Valley knows that the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon in the 1980s iconic coming-of-age movie “Stand By Me” was played (mostly) by our very own Brownsville.

And to this day, the small Linn County town ties a bit of its identity to it:

The municipal headquarters features a Castle Rock City Hall sign in its interior stairway.

A penny was embedded into Main Street, reflecting the scene where preteen Vern (played by Jerry O’Connell) crosses a street and says, “Hey, look, a penny.”

Close Natalie Wade works on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, under an awning, refreshing the Coca-Cola mural painted on the side of a downtown Brownsville brick wall in 1985 as part of the location shoot of "Stand By Me." A ladder is stowed for the evening after the first day of repainting the Coca-Cola mural on June 28, 2023. A ladder is stowed for the evening after the first day of repainting the Coca-Cola mural on June 28, 2023. A close up of the mural showing what the classic Coca- Cola red looks like before and after a fresh coat of paint in Downtown Brownsville on June 28, 2023. The mural is located off Main Street in Downtown Brownsville on June 28, 2023. Brownsville Coca-Cola mural gets a fresh coat of paint Natalie Wade works on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, under an awning, refreshing the Coca-Cola mural painted on the side of a downtown Brownsville brick wall in 1985 as part of the location shoot of "Stand By Me." A ladder is stowed for the evening after the first day of repainting the Coca-Cola mural on June 28, 2023. A ladder is stowed for the evening after the first day of repainting the Coca-Cola mural on June 28, 2023. A close up of the mural showing what the classic Coca- Cola red looks like before and after a fresh coat of paint in Downtown Brownsville on June 28, 2023. The mural is located off Main Street in Downtown Brownsville on June 28, 2023.

And then there’s the Coca-Cola mural on a brick building at 333 N. Main St. It was originally painted — purposely to look faded — for production in 1985.

“The fans of the movie love to stand in front of it for photos,” resident Linda McCormick said by email.

It wasn’t supposed to be that way.

“The city was told it was temporary paint and would fade off in a couple months. It never did!” McCormick said.

The mural didn’t even need a touchup until 2007, when volunteers repainted it for the first “Stand By Me Day“ — called the “Stand By Me Celebration and Rolling Roadshow” at the time, McCormack said.

This week, volunteers, including two from the original makeover crew in 2007, were back at it this week. On Wednesday, they beat the heat to bring the mural back to life again.

“The plan is to paint a sealer over it so it might not fade again as rapidly as it did.

The group, Natalie Wade, Christie Locke, Joshua Bloomfield and Kate Swayze, isn’t formally organized, just a group of fans of the movie, dedicated to keeping the movie magic alive.

The crew expects to finish the job on Saturday, July 1.

“We are all very pleased with it,” Swayze said by email. “It’s amazing how faded it had gotten over the last 15 years, quite astonishing now.”

She considers their handwork very close to the original.

The mural has been the backdrop for thousands and thousands of photos over the years — not just “Stand by Me” fans, but graduation photos, wedding photos, engagement shots and just visiting tourists, Swayze said.

“It will be nice to have it back to its original colors again for the next 20 years and the next generation,” she said in a news release.