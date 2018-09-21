BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville city officials agree the pungent, skunky smell of cultivating marijuana can be considered a nuisance: so much so that failing to mitigate it can be considered a nuisance.
Right now, however, the Linn County Sheriff's Office isn't sure that particular nuisance ordinance is legal. And that's led to a stalemate so far between the city, the law enforcement agency and a pair of neighbors with a growing dispute.
Bryan Bradburn is the neighbor asking for mitigation. His backyard, toward the south end of town, abuts a neighbor's yard that contains one harvested and three still growing marijuana plants. Oregon law allows up to four plants to be grown for recreational purposes.
Bradburn has come to the City Council on multiple occasions in the past few years to ask for help, saying the intense smell from the growing plants keeps his daughter from her play structure and his family as a whole from being able to go outside.
"This is the third year in a row the marijuana has been stinking up my house, our property, my shop," he told councilors at Tuesday's meeting.
Councilors don't dispute his argument. They added a clause to the city code last winter that allows marijuana grows to be considered nuisances if odors aren't properly mitigated, if plants are accessible or visible to the public, or if any part of the grow in any way violates state law.
Bradburn insists that's the case, and the city has agreed — to the point where it attempted to cite the grower into court this month under the nuisance ordinance, said Scott McDowell, Brownsville's city administrator.
But Linn County deputies are concerned about the citation and want to run it by the county's attorney before taking any action, Lt. Michelle Duncan told councilors Tuesday.
Oregon law on marijuana comprises some 91 pages of issues and conditions, and Brownsville's ordinance may or may not be in line with them, Duncan said. For instance, she pointed out, violations, as opposed to misdemeanors, are not generally punishable by jail time. However, Brownsville's code specifically mentions jail as a possible sanction.
Duncan said she's submitted all paperwork in this case to the sheriff for evaluation by the county's attorney.
In the meantime, she said, if Bradburn or anyone else is able to prove the marijuana grow is visible to the public or in any other way compromises a clear violation of state law, deputies can take other action.
Bradburn says he's concerned in part because the three plants remaining in his neighbor's yard are near their harvest point. Once they're gone, he said, so will his claim for relief — that is, until the next growing season.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
- Agreed to write a letter of support for the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival to move to Harrisburg.
- Voted 4-2, with councilors Lynda Chambers and Doug Block dissenting, to accept a resolution on remote attendance. The ordinance modifies council rules to allow attendance at a council meeting via Skype or phone.
- Voted 5-1, with Chambers dissenting, to remove Marilyn Grimes from a city committee that governs the recreation center and park buildings after Grimes wrote a scathing letter to the Central Linn Recreation Association regarding new rules for walkers who use the gym. Councilors, two of whom sit on the same committee, said they felt Grimes' actions showed unfair bias against the center and its leadership.