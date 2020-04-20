Brownsville man injured in crash near Crawfordsville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Brownsville man was injured when his Ford Mustang veered off Highway 228 and struck a tree east of Crawfordsville on Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police logs.

Chase Barnes, 20, was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend with serious injuries, OSP logs state.

State troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Barnes’ 2007 vehicle was traveling westbound. It is unclear why the Mustang left the roadway.

OSP was assisted by the Sweet Home Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Kyle Odegard

