Brownsville events affected by outbreak

Regardless of when the picnic is held, this year’s theme is “Pioneer Farming” and parade grand marshals are Floyd and Betty Jo Smith.

In addition to Wyne, Association board members are Linda McComick, vice president; Holly Gosda, secretary; Leisa Keyser, treasurer; Edd Farwell, Karen Grant and Betsy Ramshur, directors.

“Picnic will probably look a little different as we work our way through this pandemic; however, be assured we will do our best to keep the tradition,” Wyne said.

The popular Stand By Me Day — which celebrates Brownsville’s involvement in making of director Rob Reiner’s award-winning movie of the same name — won’t be held in July.

People from far and wide to see where scenes from the mid-1980s movie were filmed. They talk walking tours, view a famous treehouse used in the movie, stop traffic to view a penny stuck in the asphalt in downtown Brownsville, and view photos taken of actors and locals from the film.

According information posted on the event’s Facebook page, “It is with great regret that we are announcing the cancellation of Stand By Me Day 2020! At this point we will not have time to pull together our wonderful fun filled event even if guidelines allow it, but if restrictions loosen enough we will plan some low key fun for July 23rd. Stay tuned here for info as we get closer and put July 23rd 2021 on your calendar! We will be back!”