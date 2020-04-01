Brownsville City Council declares an emergency at meeting

— Appointed Dayna Hansen to the Budget Committee. Councilor Greg Hansen recused himself because he is her husband. City Administrator McDowell said the city’s budget process must continue per state statutes, even though there is a pandemic.

— Was told by McDowell that the city has established a Facebook page and has contracted with PageFreezer — an archival program — at $109 per month to maintain compliance with state public records laws.

— McDowell reported he has contacted several community organizations, including the Senior Center and American Legion, to determine how they are doing during the pandemic and social distancing. He said the city is prepared to assist them as needed. Mayor Ware said he talked with volunteers at Sharing Hands. “I was very impressed,” Ware said. “I’m concerned though that they will soon have a budget issue since they have had to closed the thrift store.”