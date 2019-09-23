In an event designed to highlight the power of collaboration, Gov. Kate Brown came to Corvallis on Monday to sign a measure aimed at improving state and local services to children in crisis.
Senate Bill 1, passed by the Legislature earlier this year, creates a 25-member System of Care Advisory Council to improve the effectiveness of current child welfare programs through comprehensive planning and coordinated service delivery. It also calls for the implementation of a “data dashboard” to track children in the state system and the creation of interdisciplinary assessment teams to ensure kids are getting the services they need.
Backed by $39 million in state funding, the new law is intended to address some of the glaring shortfalls of Oregon’s child welfare system, which has come under widespread criticism for failing to adequately protect children or house them appropriately.
Brown said she chose the Corvallis Boys & Girls Club’s Johnson Center for Youth Excellence as the stage to sign the bill because she wanted to showcase the club’s partnership with Samaritan Health Services, which provides medical and mental health care on site.
“This facility is unique in Oregon and I think unique in the entire Western region,” she told the newspaper. “It’s literally a one-stop shop for our young people.”
And to underscore the unusual level of governmental collaboration that went into the measure, Brown invited Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters and state Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, to attend the signing ceremony.
Speaking to an audience of about 30 people at the teen center, Walters said the court got involved in drafting the legislation after issuing a report on youth mental health issues.
“We see the trauma in our courts every day,” Walters said. “People who have legal problems, we have learned, very often have trauma in their early lives.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rayfield, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Joint Ways & Means Committee, said both the governor’s office and the high court took an active role in crafting the measure.
“This bill was really the product of cross-branch collaboration,” Rayfield said, “and you can’t always say that, specifically at the national level.”
Brown singled out state Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, who did not attend the ceremony, for her work on the measure, calling her “an incredible partner” in efforts to address children’s and family issues.
The governor stressed the urgency of implementing reforms to the child welfare system and said it would take a collaborative effort.
“We all know this work really matters,” she said.
After the ceremony, Brown acknowledged that the bill represents only a partial solution to the problems with the child welfare system in Oregon but said the state is taking concrete steps to address the issue in other ways as well.
Specifically, she pointed to the push to hire 350 new children’s services caseworkers.
“We’ve hired 105 right now, and we’re well on our way to hiring over 200 more,” Brown said. “That will help substantially.”