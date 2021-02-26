Brown promises vaccines for all Oregonians by July 1

Gov. Kate Brown will release the final list of priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine at a press conference later today. Officials with the governor's office, say the eligibility and maximum target date will be:
March 1
• Oregonians 65 and over, as previously announced.
March 29
• Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC
• Seasonal workers, such as migrant farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers.
• Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires
• Wildland firefighters
• People living in low-income and congregate senior housing
• Homeless
May 1
• Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions
• All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC
• Multigenerational household members
June 1
• Adults 45 to 64.
July 1
• Everyone else. All Oregonians 16 and over.