 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown promises vaccines for all Oregonians by July 1
breaking

Brown promises vaccines for all Oregonians by July 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 27

The state is releasing a new schedule of vaccination dates.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Gov. Kate Brown will release the final list of priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine at a press conference later today. Officials with the governor's office, say the eligibility and maximum target date will be:

March 1

• Oregonians 65 and over, as previously announced.

March 29

• Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC

• Seasonal workers, such as migrant farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers.

• Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires

• Wildland firefighters

• People living in low-income and congregate senior housing

• Homeless

May 1

• Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions

• All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC

• Multigenerational household members

June 1

• Adults 45 to 64.

July 1

•  Everyone else. All Oregonians 16 and over.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News