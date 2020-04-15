Brown press conference

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reopening of Oregon businesses will occur “gradually, carefully and incrementally,” Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, but she refused to say when that might happen.

“It will not be easy. It will take longer than we want,” she said.

Brown and health officials held a press conference to announce her framework “for restarting business and public life in our state – how we’re going to approach reopening Oregon” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to be cautious or it will backfire,” Brown said. “We know that a vaccine or an effective treatment may yet be months away. And if we move too quickly, we will see a spike in cases that could lead to an overwhelmed hospital system and unnecessary deaths.”

Geography may be one consideration for when businesses can reopen. Some rural areas have had few confirmed cases, and none have been reported in Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Lake and Wheeler counties.

Contacted later, a member of Brown’s recently formed Medical Advisory Committee said the governor was emphasizing the right approach.